



Five-star horse MCS Maverick has made a promising start to his new partnership with Piggy March.

The 2023 Bramham winner been sold to a syndicate for the 2018 world team gold medallist to ride, following a mutual decision on his future between former rider Pippa Funnell and his previous owners, Nick, Olivia and Sarah Ross.

Pippa took on the ride on Maverick from Helen Wilson in 2023. The pair won Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L that year, finished 11th at Pau Horse Trials that autumn and ninth at Badminton Horse Trials last year.

“It was always the situation that he wouldn’t be a keeper and I’m delighted that Piggy has found a syndicate to buy the horse,” Pippa told H&H.

“I loved riding for Sarah, Nick and Olivia Ross – they are great fun to ride for – and it was mutually discussed that the horse should be sold.

“Piggy has followed the horse and there is no better person to have Maverick because she is so sympathetic and, like me, will really get into his mind. We know he’s sensitive and suffers from nerves, so has to be dealt with in a sympathetic manner.

“The lovely thing is that with Piggy being such a good friend, the Ross family and I can still be involved in following his career.”

The 12-year-old gelding now runs in the ownership of the Maidwell Mavericks; Maidwell is the Northamptonshire village where Piggy is based.

Piggy March has had two quiet open intermediate runs with MCS Maverick, finishing eighth at Osberton where they put in a smart 22.5 dressage, had one showjump down and two time-faults in that phase, and ran slowly and clear across country. The pair then recorded a 28.4 dressage and a steady double jumping clear at Aston-le-Walls last week.

Maverick is entered to contest the CCI4*-S at Bramham next month.

What’s next for Pippa Funnell?

Pippa has not evented yet this year, having been busy with other commitments including having three Japanese riders based with her and hosting the Talk Horse podcast.

She told H&H: “Due to my new commitments and some personal situations, eventing has had to go on the sidelines, but I hope to be out competing again later in the year.”

Paris 2024 Olympic team bronze medallist Yoshiaki Oiwa, one of the Japanese riders based with Pippa, gave her five-star horse Billy Walk On a run in the open intermediate at Osberton this month, finishing fifth, but he has not taken over the ride permanently.

