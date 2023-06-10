Dressage top three meet mixed fortunes on four-star long Bramham cross-country





Pippa Funnell leads the CCI4*-L class after the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country action today (10 June).

Pippa and Sarah Ross’s MCS Maverick – a new partnership this year – were second after dressage and moved up by virtue of finishing just three seconds over the 10min 20 sec optimum time.

Pippa was held for 10 minutes during her round at fence 14, the Aardvark Safari Kennels, because of Morven Pringle and Dunbog Gypsy Rose’s fall at the bounce into the Womble Bond Dickinson Pond (fence 18abcde). Morven and the mare were both soon up on their feet.

Dressage leader Ros Canter had an early problem on course when Izilot DHI spooked at the decorative ice creams on the inside of the turn at fence three, the Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones, put in a half rear and couldn’t make it to the second element of the combination. They went on to complete with 16.8 time-penalties.

Piggy March now holds the runner-up spot. She was the second out on Ian Stark’s course and showed the optimum time was achievable when she finished bang on target with Brookfield Cavalier Cruise, owned by Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry. This moved them up from sixth after dressage.

New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell had two time-faults with his own and Sarah Moffat’s Gambesie, which let them hold onto third place.

Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course proves influential

Ian Stark’s cross-country track generally rode well, while proving influential. Problems were well spread and there were 26 jumping clears (58%), five inside the time (11%) and 33 finishers (73%), from 45 starters.

Izzy Taylor, fourth after dressage, performed an excellent save – Happy Days nearly dislodged her when he chipped in an extra stride and left a leg at the double of birds out of the Womble Bond Dickinson Pond at fence 18abcde. But the pair’s challenge for a top spot came to an end at the next fence, the Speedi-Beet Double at fence 19ab, where Happy Days ran-out at the skinny off a downhill bending line that forms element b.

Elsewhere in the dressage top 10, time-faults juggled the order.

Matt Heath had a good clear round but racked up 16.4 time-penalties with Askari, which dropped him from seventh to 19th.

Harry Meade’s clear inside the time with Red Kite moved him up from equal ninth to fourth with Red Kite and his three seconds over the time on Cavalier Crystal rocketed him up from 18th to seventh.

Harry Mutch retained fifth with 3.2 time-faults on HD Bronze, while Tom McEwen’s 2.8 time-faults allowed him to move from eighth to sixth on Luna Mist.

On-form rising star Lizzie Baugh hit the time exactly with B Exclusive, moving up from equal 25th after the first phase to eighth, and just 0.8 of a time-penalty was good enough for Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy to rise from 21st to ninth.

Aaron Millar, who was the cross-country pathfinder, accrued 4.4 time-faults and now sits 10th with KEC Deakon, who was ninth equal after dressage.

This story will be updated later with comments from the leading riders.

