One faultless performance and two falls from dressage leaders in Bramham under-25s





Bubby Upton has retained her lead in the under-25 class after a faultless performance on the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country.

Bubby piloted Magic Roundabout IV round Ian Stark’s course to finish a comfortable 10 seconds inside the optimum time. She and the chestnut, who belongs to the rider’s mother Rachel and the Zebedee Syndicate, have a 13.3 lead over the rest of the field ahead of tomorrow’s showjumping.

Bubby was the only rider to finish inside the time in this section, but Tom Bird was just two seconds over the target. He has moved up from seventh after dressage to second with his own and David Kerry’s Rebel Rhyme.

Sasha Hargreaves’ 10.8 time-faults with her own and Bill and Alison Hargreaves’s Woodlands Be Daring elevated her from sixth to third after the under-25 Bramham Horse Trials cross-country phase. Felicity Collins matched that time and now holds fourth on Shadow Minnie Moon.

Max Warburton and Monbeg Exclusive also stopped the clock with 10.8 time-faults but they broke a frangible device at the Rail, Ditch, Rail at fence eight, dropping from fourth after dressage to sixth.

Richard Coney holds sixth on Poetry In Motion II with 12.4 time-penalties and Emma Thomas seventh on Icarus X. Emma had 20 jumping penalties at The Suregrow Kidney Ponds at fence 11ab and 15.2 time-faults.

France’s Morgane Euriat was second after dressage in this section, but she had a fall at The Bramham Round House at fence six with Baccarat D’Argonne.

Richard Coney’s first ride Mermus R Diamonds held third following the first phase but was also eliminated for a fall.

This story will be updated later with comments from the leading riders.

