



The latest Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals for the event on 8-12 May include one of the favourites.

Piggy March has pulled out Brookfield Inocent, owned by John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn. “Arthur” was the runner-up at Pau Horse Trials in 2020 and a European team gold and individual silver medallist in 2021, but he has not made it to a long-format event since then. Data analytics company EquiRatings had him as the favourite to win Badminton, with a 20% victory chance.

Bubby Upton has withdrawn Magic Roundabout, who belongs to her mother Rachel and the Zebedee Syndicate. The chestnut, who won the under-25 class at Bramham Horse Trials in 2023 with Bubby, was set to make his five-star debut and could have been competitive. Bubby will still ride at Badminton on Cola.

The third of the recent Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals comes from Andrew James and Celtic Morning Star, owned and bred by Michelle Harries. They would have been seeking a first completion at the event after retiring across country on their debut last year.

Piggy’s withdrawal leaves Ros Canter and the exciting young talent Izilot DHI in the spotlight as favourites for the event.

Assuming Oliver Townend withdraws Cooley Rosalent, who is expected to run at Kentucky Three-Day Event next week, double Grantham Cup winners Emily King and Valmy Biats become the second favourites behind Ros and “Isaac”.

Oliver and his seasoned five-star campaigner Ballaghmor Class will hold joint third place on EquiRatings’ prediction centre, alongside Tim Price and Vitali.

