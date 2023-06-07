



The Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course is designed by Ian Stark.

The CCI4*-L course (blue numbers) is 5966m long and the optimum time is 10min 28sec.

Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: CCI4*-L fence by fence

Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed

Fence 2: Voltaire Design Table

Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

Fence 3a

Fence 3b

Fence 4abc: Coopers Marquees Question

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 4c

Fence 5: The Defender Contender

Fence 6abcd: The Bramham Round House

Fence 6a

Fence 6b direct route

Fence 6b alternative route

Fence 6cd straight route

Fence 6c alternative route

Fence 6d alternative route

Fence 7: Stick Pile

Fence 8abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

Fence 8a direct route

Fence 8b direct route

Fence 8c direct route

Fence 8a alternative route

Fence 8b alternative route

Fence 8c alternative route

Fence 9: The Wooded Ditch

Fence 10ab: The Suregrow Drop

Fence 10a

Fence 10b direct route

Fence 10b alternative route

Fence 11ab: The Suregrow Kidney Ponds

Fence 11a direct route

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11a alternative route

Fence 11b alternative route

Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith

Fence 13ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney

Fence 13a

Fence 13b

Fence 14: Aardvark Safaris Kennels

Fence 15ab: Log to Corner

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log

Fence 17: Either or Palisades

Fence 18abcde: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

Fence 18a direct route – horses bounce from this rail over 18bc

Looking over fence 18bc direct route to the alternative 18c

Fence 18a alternative route – this is also a bounce, but the second part does not land in the water

Fence 18b alternative route

Fence 18c alternative route

Fence 18d direct route

Fence 18e direct route

Fence 19ab: Speedi-Beet Double

Fence 19a

Fence 19b

Fence 20: Leeds East Airport Take Off

Fence 21: KBIS Turn for Home

Fence 22ab: The Defender Challenge

Fence 22a

Fence 22b

Fence 23: The Finale

