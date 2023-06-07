{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A bounce into water and a leap of faith: see the fences Ros Canter and Pippa Funnell tackle at Bramham this week

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course is designed by Ian Stark.

    The CCI4*-L course (blue numbers) is 5966m long and the optimum time is 10min 28sec.

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: CCI4*-L fence by fence

    Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 1

    Fence 2: Voltaire Design Table

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 2

    Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

    Fence 3a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 3a

    Fence 3b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 4a

    Fence 4abc: Coopers Marquees Question

    Fence 4a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 4c

    Fence 5: The Defender Contender

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 5

    Fence 6abcd: The Bramham Round House

    Fence 6a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 6a

    Fence 6b direct route

    Fence 6b alternative route

    Fence 6cd straight route

    Fence 6c alternative route

    Fence 6d alternative route

    Fence 7: Stick Pile

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 7

    Fence 8abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

    Fence 8a direct route

    Fence 8b direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 8b

    Fence 8c direct route

    Fence 8a alternative route

    Fence 8b alternative route

    Fence 8c alternative route

    Fence 9: The Wooded Ditch

    Fence 10ab: The Suregrow Drop

    Fence 10a

    Fence 10b direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 10b direct route

    Fence 10b alternative route

    Fence 11ab: The Suregrow Kidney Ponds

    Fence 11a direct route

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11a alternative route

    Fence 11b alternative route

    Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 12

    Fence 13ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney

    Fence 13a

    Fence 13b

    Fence 14: Aardvark Safaris Kennels

    Fence 15ab: Log to Corner

    Fence 15a

    Fence 15b

    Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log

    Fence 17: Either or Palisades

    Fence 18abcde: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

    Fence 18a direct route – horses bounce from this rail over 18bc

    Looking over fence 18bc direct route to the alternative 18c

    Fence 18a alternative route – this is also a bounce, but the second part does not land in the water

    Fence 18b alternative route

    Fence 18c alternative route

    Fence 18d direct route

    Fence 18e direct route

    Fence 19ab: Speedi-Beet Double

    Fence 19a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 19a

    Fence 19b

    Fence 20: Leeds East Airport Take Off

    Fence 21: KBIS Turn for Home

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 21

    Fence 22ab: The Defender Challenge

    Fence 22a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 22a

    Fence 22b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 22b

    Fence 23: The Finale

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2023: fence 23

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...