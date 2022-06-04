



Want to know how to watch Bramham Horse Trials (9-12 June)? We have all the info on how you can keep up with the premier Yorkshire event, which plays host to three four-star classes – a senior CCI4*-L, the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L and the Land Rover CCI4*-S.

How to watch Bramham Horse Trials

Saturday’s cross-country action will be streamed on Horse and Country. The dressage on Thursday and Friday and showjumping on Sunday is not available to view anywhere.

How to follow Bramham with Horse & Hound



Horse & Hound will be creating extensive online coverage of Bramham, including breaking news, reports on all the action as it unfolds and interviews, in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. To read all our Bramham coverage from Wednesday onwards, visit horseandhound.co.uk/tag/bramham-horse-trials

Bramham Horse Trials timetable

Overview timetable for eventing classes:

Tuesday 7 June

2-4pm: BE80 national championships dressage

Wednesday 8 June

9.30am-1.30pm: NAF Five Star BE80 national championships dressage

4pm: CCI4*-L and British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L first horse inspection

Thursday 9 June

11am: BE80 national championships showjumping

12.30pm: BE80 national championships cross-country

9.30am: CCI4*-L dressage and Land Rover CCI4*-S dressage

4pm: British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L dressage

Friday 10 June

9am: CCI4*-L dressage

9.30am: Land Rover CCI4*-S dressage

3.15pm: British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L dressage

Saturday 11 June

8.30am: Land Rover CCI4*-S showjumping

9am: Cross-country – CCI4*-L, followed by British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, followed by Land Rover CCI4*-S

Sunday 12 June

8.30am: CCI4*-L and British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L final horse inspection

10am: British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L showjumping

12.15pm: CCI4*-L showjumping

