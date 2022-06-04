Want to know how to watch Bramham Horse Trials (9-12 June)? We have all the info on how you can keep up with the premier Yorkshire event, which plays host to three four-star classes – a senior CCI4*-L, the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L and the Land Rover CCI4*-S.
How to watch Bramham Horse Trials
Saturday’s cross-country action will be streamed on Horse and Country. The dressage on Thursday and Friday and showjumping on Sunday is not available to view anywhere.
How to follow Bramham with Horse & Hound
- Horse & Hound will be creating extensive online coverage of Bramham, including breaking news, reports on all the action as it unfolds and interviews, in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. To read all our Bramham coverage from Wednesday onwards, visit horseandhound.co.uk/tag/bramham-horse-trials
- Online report on the NAF Five Star BE80 national championships online on the evening of Thursday (9 June) and in the magazine (out 16 June).
- Full report on all the four-star classes in the magazine out 16 June.
- Review on The Horse & Hound Podcast episode 107 (available Thursday 16 June via the Horse & Hound website or Friday 17 June by searching Horse & Hound Podcast in your podcast app).
Bramham Horse Trials timetable
Find the full timetable including supporting classes, ticket info and more on the Bramham website.
Overview timetable for eventing classes:
Tuesday 7 June
2-4pm: BE80 national championships dressage
Wednesday 8 June
9.30am-1.30pm: NAF Five Star BE80 national championships dressage
4pm: CCI4*-L and British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L first horse inspection
Thursday 9 June
11am: BE80 national championships showjumping
12.30pm: BE80 national championships cross-country
9.30am: CCI4*-L dressage and Land Rover CCI4*-S dressage
4pm: British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L dressage
Friday 10 June
9am: CCI4*-L dressage
9.30am: Land Rover CCI4*-S dressage
3.15pm: British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L dressage
Saturday 11 June
8.30am: Land Rover CCI4*-S showjumping
9am: Cross-country – CCI4*-L, followed by British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, followed by Land Rover CCI4*-S
Sunday 12 June
8.30am: CCI4*-L and British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L final horse inspection
10am: British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L showjumping
12.15pm: CCI4*-L showjumping
