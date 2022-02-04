Get your Bramham Horse Trials tickets as popular Yorkshire event returns





The box office for the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials is now open. The 2022 event will run on 9-12 June, and it is making a welcome return to the eventing calendar after two years, owing to Covid. So, if you are thinking of getting some Bramham Horse Trials tickets, we’re here to help.

Bramham features three world-class eventing classes in one event; the showcase Equi-Trek CCI4*-L, the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, where you can spot future stars, and the Land Rover CCI4*-S. New for 2022 is the NAF BE80 Championships for grassroots eventers, which will run alongside the international classes.

As well as top-class eventing, there’s showjumping action, Saracen Horse Feeds Arena Eventing, showing and breeding classes, young horse qualifiers and Pony Club activities, not to mention plenty of trade stands to shop from.

Bramham Horse Trials tickets information

There are a range of ticket options available if you are planning a trip to this Yorkshire event. You can buy tickets at a discounted rate in advance, or pay slightly more if you purchase tickets on the gate. All advance ticket purchases are subject to a £1 booking fee.

If you choose to purchase membership, you will have access to a large member’s area situated on two sides of the main arena. The area consists of two large marquees and is open to everyone who has a member’s badge. There is also a member’s bar next to the main arena with a large veranda. In here, you will find a coffee shop serving hot and cold drinks, snacks and a bar. Afternoon teas will also be available here. The member’s marquees have TV screens and show live cross-country on the Saturday. Dogs are not allowed inside the marquees themselves, but they are allowed in the member’s garden on a lead.

Dressage takes place on both the Thursday and Friday of the event. Admission for those aged 13 or over costs £14 in advance, or £17 on the gate. If you wish to add membership to either the Thursday or Friday, tickets will cost £25 and this includes admission to the event.

On the Saturday, cross-country will take place for all classes, plus the showjumping phase for the CCI4*-S competition too. Admission for those aged 13 or over costs £28 in advance, or £30 on the gate. If you wish to add membership for the Saturday, tickets will cost £45 and this includes admission to the event.

The final showjumping phase takes place on the Sunday for the CCI4*-L and under-25 CCI4*-L classes. Admission for those aged 13 or over costs £22 in advance, or £25 on the gate. If you wish to add membership for the Sunday, tickets will cost £40 and this includes admission to the event.

You can buy season admission tickets, which are only available in advance. These cost £68 or £110 to include membership. Alternatively, you can buy admission tickets for the entirety of the weekend, also only available in advance. These are priced at £44 or £80 to include membership too.

Car parking costs £5 per day in advance or £10 per day on the gate, while weekend parking for both the Saturday and Sunday is available costing £8, and is only available to purchase in advance. If you wish to buy parking for the entirety of the event, this will cost £10 and again, is only available to purchase in advance.

Children aged 12 and under are admitted free of charge, and do not require a ticket when accompanied by an adult.

Camping at Bramham Horse Trials

If you wish to fully emerge yourself in all the Bramham action, camping tickets are available to buy in advance. Each camping ticket purchase includes one pitch, two admission tickets and one vehicle. Prices in brackets below denote the cost of adding one person to your camping ticket purchase – these are limited to two extra people per pitch.

Weekend camping tickets (from Friday at 4pm through to Sunday) cost £180 (£90). If you would like membership for weekend camping tickets, this will cost £240 in total (£120). Season camping tickets (Tuesday–Monday) cost £220 (£110), or if you would like season camping tickets with membership, this will cost £280 (£140). If you would like to add an extra vehicle to your camping pitch, this will cost £40 and this means that you get one vehicle pass for the entirety of the event. Note that this vehicle will be parked in or near the camping field, but not on the pitch.

To book visit: bramham-horse.co.uk/tickets/

