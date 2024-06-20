Young rider who fell at Bramham shares update on her ‘long road to recovery’





Saffron Cresswell, who had a fall on the cross-country at Defender Bramham Horse Trials on Saturday 8 June, has shared an update on her condition. The rider has left intensive care, but said she has “a very long road to recovery” ahead of her as she suffered “a serious back break”.

The 23-year-old British rider and Vivendi Hero fell at fence 20b while contesting the under-25 CCI4*-L. Saffron was immediately attended to by the onsite medical team, then was transferred by road ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

Saffron Cresswell: fall update

“Leaving Bramham last week to head to ICU [intensive care unit] was certainly not what I had in mind but you will be pleased to know I am doing well and came out of ICU on Saturday,” said Saffron in an update on her Facebook page. “I have a serious back break that has been operated on, this means I am requiring lots of care and have a very long road to recovery.

“Thank you to all of the Bramham team for their incredible service and preparing the hospital so well meaning I could get into theatre so quickly when I arrived.

“Louis [Vivendi Hero] is well and happy and had absolutely flown around the track at Bramham. He made it all feel effortless and I was loving every minute of it and made me so excited for what the future held for him.

“The girls at home have been amazing and are keeping the horses looked after and worked to the highest standard. Special thank you to Ellie for sorting Louis and Oliver [Funny Guy, who was contesting the CCI4*-S] out at Bramham and Sarah for driving them home safely.

“Big love to everyone who has sent their well wishes, I hope to keep you all posted in my recovery and will stay as positive and as strong as I can to hope for the best outcome possible.”

