



Laura Collett and London 52 will not continue into the final phase of the Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI4*-S today (16 June) after the gelding sustained a minor injury.

The Tokyo team gold medallists had been lying second overnight, having jumped clear across country yesterday (15 June), with 1.6 time-penalties. They were going into the final phase on a score of 26.4, just 0.3 behind current leaders Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH.

This morning Laura announced London 52 had picked up an injury during the cross-country (15 June).

“Unfortunately London 52 managed to slice into his coronet band whilst out on the cross-country… although a very minor injury I don’t feel it’s in his best interest to showjump today therefore I have made the very difficult decision to withdraw him,” said Laura.

“As always his welfare comes first and it’s my job to do what’s right by him, however devastating it is. He was scintillating round the cross-country yesterday and we will be back fighting for the win soon.”

This means Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir are now second going into today’s showjumping phase, on 29.3. Tom McEwen and JL Dublin move up to third on 29.6. The CCI4*-S showjumping begins at 11.15am UK time (12.15pm local time).

Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5* trot-up

The Luhmuhlen Horse Trials CCI5* showjumping takes place first this morning, with overnight leaders Ros Canter and Izilot DHI safely through the second trot-up. Rubis De Prere, the ride of Italy’s Pietro Sandei, was sent to the holding but was accepted when re-presented. Christoffer Forsberg and Con Classic 2 and British rider Laura Birley and Bob Cotton Bandit, withdrew before the trot-up.

CCI4*-S trot-up news to follow…

