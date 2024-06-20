



A new partnership between a Japanese rider and a five-star winning horse has has been selected for the Japanese Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024.

Yoshiaki Oiwa took on the ride on 2019 Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street from Pippa Funnell at the start of this year, on the understanding the horse remained in Pippa’s yard, and the pair have now been named for the Olympics. They will represent Japan alongside Ryuzo Kitajima (Cekatinka JRA), who is based with Angela Tucker, and Kazuma Tomoto (Vinci De La Vigne JRA), who is based with William Fox-Pitt. Another rider under Angela’s wing, Toshiyuki Tanaka (Jefferson JRA), has been selected as the alternate.

After a strong recent showing at Bramham Horse Trials, the Japanese look set to be potential medal-winners in Paris. They finished fourth as a team at the 2018 World Championships and Kazuma and Vinco De La Vigne JRA were fourth individually at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Japanese Olympic eventing team

Yoshiaki Oiwa with 16-year-old gelding MGH Grafton Street

Owner: rider

Breeding: by OBOS Quality 004

Groom: Emily Gibson

Ryuzo Kitajima with 17-year-old mare Cekatinka JRA

Owner: Japanese equestrian federation

Breeding: by King Kolibri out of a mare by Julio Mariner xx

Breeder: Jan Greve (NED)

Groom: Matt Glentworth

Reserve horse: 13-year-old mare Be My Daisy

Owner: Riding Club Crane Co Ltd

Breeding: by Barclay 20, out of a mare by Davignon I

Breeder: Ulf Gieseler

Kazuma Tomoto with 15-year-old gelding Vinci De La Vigne JRA

Owner: Japanese equestrian federation

Breeding: by Esterel Des Bois SF out of a mare by Duc Du Hutrel

Breeder: Lucien Villotte (FRA)

Groom: Jackie Potts

Alternate:

Toshiyuki Tanaka with 13-year-old gelding Jefferson JRA

Owner: Japanese equestrian federation

Breeding: by Jaquino

Groom: Rowan Laird

