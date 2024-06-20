A new partnership between a Japanese rider and a five-star winning horse has has been selected for the Japanese Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024.
Yoshiaki Oiwa took on the ride on 2019 Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street from Pippa Funnell at the start of this year, on the understanding the horse remained in Pippa’s yard, and the pair have now been named for the Olympics. They will represent Japan alongside Ryuzo Kitajima (Cekatinka JRA), who is based with Angela Tucker, and Kazuma Tomoto (Vinci De La Vigne JRA), who is based with William Fox-Pitt. Another rider under Angela’s wing, Toshiyuki Tanaka (Jefferson JRA), has been selected as the alternate.
After a strong recent showing at Bramham Horse Trials, the Japanese look set to be potential medal-winners in Paris. They finished fourth as a team at the 2018 World Championships and Kazuma and Vinco De La Vigne JRA were fourth individually at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Japanese Olympic eventing team
Yoshiaki Oiwa with 16-year-old gelding MGH Grafton Street
Owner: rider
Breeding: by OBOS Quality 004
Groom: Emily Gibson
Ryuzo Kitajima with 17-year-old mare Cekatinka JRA
Owner: Japanese equestrian federation
Breeding: by King Kolibri out of a mare by Julio Mariner xx
Breeder: Jan Greve (NED)
Groom: Matt Glentworth
Reserve horse: 13-year-old mare Be My Daisy
Owner: Riding Club Crane Co Ltd
Breeding: by Barclay 20, out of a mare by Davignon I
Breeder: Ulf Gieseler
Kazuma Tomoto with 15-year-old gelding Vinci De La Vigne JRA
Owner: Japanese equestrian federation
Breeding: by Esterel Des Bois SF out of a mare by Duc Du Hutrel
Breeder: Lucien Villotte (FRA)
Groom: Jackie Potts
Alternate:
Toshiyuki Tanaka with 13-year-old gelding Jefferson JRA
Owner: Japanese equestrian federation
Breeding: by Jaquino
Groom: Rowan Laird
