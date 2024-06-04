The US Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 has been revealed, with Boyd Martin, Will Coleman and Caroline Pamukcu selected.
This is an emotional call-up for Boyd and his connections as his ride, Federman B, was previously ridden by Annie Goodwin, who was killed in a fall while cross-country schooling in 2021. Commando 3 is named as a direct reserve horse for Boyd.
The other two horses selected are at opposite ends of the age and experience scale. Will Coleman will ride the seasoned 15-year-old Off The Record, who led the US to world team silver in 2022 and has four top-15 five-star results and an Aachen win to his name. Will has the younger Diabolo – winner of the CCI4*-S at Kentucky Three-Day Event in April – as a direct reserve horse.
Nine-year-old HSH Blake will be one of the youngest horses at the Olympics, but he is already a championship gold medallist, having taken individual top spot at the Pan Am Games last year with Caroline Pamukcu, who makes her Olympic debut.
Liz Halliday is the alternate with another young horse, the 10-year-old Cooley Nutcracker, who impressed in the five-star at Kentucky.
The US selectors have named 12 combinations in all, which will be put forward as their Olympic entries. World team silver medallists Lauren Nicholson and the 17-year-old Vermiculus are a notable omission from the list, despite the fact they were best of the Americans in the five-star at Kentucky. Tamie Smith recently ruled herself and Mai Baum out of team contention after the horse pulled away from his handler and “tweaked himself” earlier in the season.
US Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024
Will Coleman with 15-year-old Off The Record
Owner: Off The Record Syndicate
Breeding: by Arkansas out of a mare by Ard Ohio
Groom: Hailey Burlock
Direct reserve horse: 12-year-old Diabolo
Owner: Diabolo Group
Breeding: by Diarado out of a mare by Aljano 2
Grooms: Hailey Burlock and Erin Jarboe
Boyd Martin with 14-year-old Fedarman B
Owner: Annie Goodwin Syndicate
Breeding: by Eurocommerce Washington out of a mare by Fedor
Groom: Stephanie Simpson
Direct reserve horse: 11-year-old Commando 3
Owner: Yankee Creek Ranch LLC
Breeding: by Conner 48 out of a mare by Amigo xx
Groom: Stephanie Simpson
Caroline Pamukcu with nine-year-old HSH Blake
Owners: Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, rider and her husband Deniz
Breeding: by Tolan R out of a mare by Kannan
Groom: Chloe Teahan
Travelling alternate:
Liz Halliday with 10-year-old Cooley Nutcracker
Owners: Chris Desino, Rob Desino, rider, her mother Deborah and Renee Lane
Breeding: by Tolan R out of a mare by Cobra
Groom: Abby Steger
First reserve:
Sydney Elliott with 14-year-old QC Diamantaire
Owner: Carol Stephens
Breeding: by Diarado out of a mare by Sandro Hit
Groom: Caitlin Martin
Other reserves in alphabetical order
James Alliston with 10-year-old Karma
Owners: Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer
Jennie Brannigan with 14-year-old FE Lifestyle
Owners: Nina and Timothy Gardner
Will Faudree with 13-year-old Mama’s Magic Way
Owners: Jennifer Mosing and Sterling Silver Stables
Liz Halliday with 12-year-old Miks Master C
Owners: Ocala Horse Properties and Deborah Palmer
Liz Halliday with nine-year-old Shanroe Cooley
Owners: Ocala Horse Properties
