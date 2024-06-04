



The US Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 has been revealed, with Boyd Martin, Will Coleman and Caroline Pamukcu selected.

This is an emotional call-up for Boyd and his connections as his ride, Federman B, was previously ridden by Annie Goodwin, who was killed in a fall while cross-country schooling in 2021. Commando 3 is named as a direct reserve horse for Boyd.

The other two horses selected are at opposite ends of the age and experience scale. Will Coleman will ride the seasoned 15-year-old Off The Record, who led the US to world team silver in 2022 and has four top-15 five-star results and an Aachen win to his name. Will has the younger Diabolo – winner of the CCI4*-S at Kentucky Three-Day Event in April – as a direct reserve horse.

Nine-year-old HSH Blake will be one of the youngest horses at the Olympics, but he is already a championship gold medallist, having taken individual top spot at the Pan Am Games last year with Caroline Pamukcu, who makes her Olympic debut.

Liz Halliday is the alternate with another young horse, the 10-year-old Cooley Nutcracker, who impressed in the five-star at Kentucky.

The US selectors have named 12 combinations in all, which will be put forward as their Olympic entries. World team silver medallists Lauren Nicholson and the 17-year-old Vermiculus are a notable omission from the list, despite the fact they were best of the Americans in the five-star at Kentucky. Tamie Smith recently ruled herself and Mai Baum out of team contention after the horse pulled away from his handler and “tweaked himself” earlier in the season.

US Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024

Will Coleman with 15-year-old Off The Record

Owner: Off The Record Syndicate

Breeding: by Arkansas out of a mare by Ard Ohio

Groom: Hailey Burlock

Direct reserve horse: 12-year-old Diabolo

Owner: Diabolo Group

Breeding: by Diarado out of a mare by Aljano 2

Grooms: Hailey Burlock and Erin Jarboe

Boyd Martin with 14-year-old Fedarman B

Owner: Annie Goodwin Syndicate

Breeding: by Eurocommerce Washington out of a mare by Fedor

Groom: Stephanie Simpson

Direct reserve horse: 11-year-old Commando 3

Owner: Yankee Creek Ranch LLC

Breeding: by Conner 48 out of a mare by Amigo xx

Groom: Stephanie Simpson

Caroline Pamukcu with nine-year-old HSH Blake

Owners: Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, rider and her husband Deniz

Breeding: by Tolan R out of a mare by Kannan

Groom: Chloe Teahan

Travelling alternate:

Liz Halliday with 10-year-old Cooley Nutcracker

Owners: Chris Desino, Rob Desino, rider, her mother Deborah and Renee Lane

Breeding: by Tolan R out of a mare by Cobra

Groom: Abby Steger

First reserve:

Sydney Elliott with 14-year-old QC Diamantaire

Owner: Carol Stephens

Breeding: by Diarado out of a mare by Sandro Hit

Groom: Caitlin Martin

Other reserves in alphabetical order

James Alliston with 10-year-old Karma

Owners: Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer

Jennie Brannigan with 14-year-old FE Lifestyle

Owners: Nina and Timothy Gardner

Will Faudree with 13-year-old Mama’s Magic Way

Owners: Jennifer Mosing and Sterling Silver Stables

Liz Halliday with 12-year-old Miks Master C

Owners: Ocala Horse Properties and Deborah Palmer

Liz Halliday with nine-year-old Shanroe Cooley

Owners: Ocala Horse Properties

