An emotional back story, a stalwart and a young star: first Olympic eventing team for Paris revealed

Pippa Roome

    • The US Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 has been revealed, with Boyd Martin, Will Coleman and Caroline Pamukcu selected.

    This is an emotional call-up for Boyd and his connections as his ride, Federman B, was previously ridden by Annie Goodwin, who was killed in a fall while cross-country schooling in 2021. Commando 3 is named as a direct reserve horse for Boyd.

    The other two horses selected are at opposite ends of the age and experience scale. Will Coleman will ride the seasoned 15-year-old Off The Record, who led the US to world team silver in 2022 and has four top-15 five-star results and an Aachen win to his name. Will has the younger Diabolo – winner of the CCI4*-S at Kentucky Three-Day Event in April – as a direct reserve horse.

    Nine-year-old HSH Blake will be one of the youngest horses at the Olympics, but he is already a championship gold medallist, having taken individual top spot at the Pan Am Games last year with Caroline Pamukcu, who makes her Olympic debut.

    Liz Halliday is the alternate with another young horse, the 10-year-old Cooley Nutcracker, who impressed in the five-star at Kentucky.

    The US selectors have named 12 combinations in all, which will be put forward as their Olympic entries. World team silver medallists Lauren Nicholson and the 17-year-old Vermiculus are a notable omission from the list, despite the fact they were best of the Americans in the five-star at Kentucky. Tamie Smith recently ruled herself and Mai Baum out of team contention after the horse pulled away from his handler and “tweaked himself” earlier in the season.

    US Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024

    Will Coleman with 15-year-old Off The Record
    Owner: Off The Record Syndicate
    Breeding: by Arkansas out of a mare by Ard Ohio
    Groom: Hailey Burlock

    Direct reserve horse: 12-year-old Diabolo
    Owner: Diabolo Group
    Breeding: by Diarado out of a mare by Aljano 2
    Grooms: Hailey Burlock and Erin Jarboe

    Boyd Martin with 14-year-old Fedarman B
    Owner: Annie Goodwin Syndicate
    Breeding: by Eurocommerce Washington out of a mare by Fedor
    Groom: Stephanie Simpson

    Direct reserve horse: 11-year-old Commando 3
    Owner: Yankee Creek Ranch LLC
    Breeding: by Conner 48 out of a mare by Amigo xx
    Groom: Stephanie Simpson

    Caroline Pamukcu with nine-year-old HSH Blake
    Owners: Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, rider and her husband Deniz
    Breeding: by Tolan R out of a mare by Kannan
    Groom: Chloe Teahan

    Travelling alternate:

    Liz Halliday with 10-year-old Cooley Nutcracker
    Owners: Chris Desino, Rob Desino, rider, her mother Deborah and Renee Lane
    Breeding: by Tolan R out of a mare by Cobra
    Groom: Abby Steger

    First reserve:

    Sydney Elliott with 14-year-old QC Diamantaire
    Owner: Carol Stephens
    Breeding: by Diarado out of a mare by Sandro Hit
    Groom: Caitlin Martin

    Other reserves in alphabetical order

    James Alliston with 10-year-old Karma
    Owners: Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer

    Jennie Brannigan with 14-year-old FE Lifestyle
    Owners: Nina and Timothy Gardner

    Will Faudree with 13-year-old Mama’s Magic Way
    Owners: Jennifer Mosing and Sterling Silver Stables

    Liz Halliday with 12-year-old Miks Master C
    Owners: Ocala Horse Properties and Deborah Palmer

    Liz Halliday with nine-year-old Shanroe Cooley
    Owners: Ocala Horse Properties

