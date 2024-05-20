{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Two riders bidding for a senior championship debut among British eventing Olympic entries

    • The British eventing Olympic entries have been revealed. These are the 12 horse and rider combinations who will be submitted as the nominated entries for the Paris 2024 Games. The final team of three and one alternate will be chosen from this list.

    The closing date for the nominated entries is Tuesday 25 June and the list may be amended before this; selection decisions are subject to pairs maintaining fitness and performance. The final squad will be announced in late June.

    Nine riders have been named on the list, with Ros Canter, Yasmin Inham and Oliver Townend each appearing with two horses. Two of Britain’s horses from the gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics (London 52 and Ballaghmor Class) could make an appearance in Paris, with the same riders in Laura Collett and Oliver. Tom McEwen, who rode Toledo De Kerser on that team, and Ros Canter, who was the alternate with Allstar B, are both listed this time with different horses.

    Aside from Tom, Laura and Oliver, the other rider on the list who is already an Olympian is Kitty King, so five riders (Ros, Yasmin Ingham, Emily King, Tom Jackson and Bubby Upton) are bidding to make their Olympic debut. Emily and Bubby would both be making their senior championship debut should they get the final call-up for the Games.

    British eventing Olympic entries

    Ros Canter with 11-year-old Izilot DHI
    Owner: Alex Moody and rider
    Breeding: by Zavala VDL out of a mare by Cavalier

    Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Owners: Michele and Archie Saul
    Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
    Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

    Laura Collett with 14-year-old London 52
    Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
    Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

    Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir
    Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
    Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
    Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot

    Yasmin Ingham with 14-year-old Rehy DJ
    Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
    Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)
    Breeding: By Tinarina’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope

    Emily King with 14-year-old Valmy Biats
    Owners: Phillipe Brivois, rider’s father David King and the Valmy Biats Syndicate
    Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)
    Breeding: by Orlando out of a mare by Aurelie Du Prieure

    Kitty King with 15-year-old Vendredi Biats
    Owners: Diana Bown, John Eyre, Sally Lloyd Baker and Samantha Wilson
    Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)
    Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles

    Tom Jackson with 12-year-old Capels Hollow Drift
    Owners: Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb
    Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)
    Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvar,out of a mare by Lucky Gift

    Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin
    Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
    Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
    Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

    Oliver Townend with 17-year-old Ballaghmor Class
    Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
    Breeder: Noel Nickey (ILR)
    Breeding: by Courage II

    Oliver Townend with 10-year-old Cooley Rosalent
    Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
    Breeder: JW Rosbotham (IRL)
    Breeding: by Valent, out of a mare by Roselier

    Bubby Upton with 14-year-old Cola 
    Owner: rider’s mother Rachel
    Breeder: Peter Boege (GER)
    Breeding: by Catoki, out of a mare by Contender

    The names of the grooms have not been confirmed. H&H will include these with the final squad announcement or when they become available.

    Nominated entries for Britain’s jumping and dressage combinations for Paris 2024 will be announced over the following weeks. The para dressage nominated entries for the Paralympic Games will be published in June.

