Two riders bidding for a senior championship debut among British eventing Olympic entries





The British eventing Olympic entries have been revealed. These are the 12 horse and rider combinations who will be submitted as the nominated entries for the Paris 2024 Games. The final team of three and one alternate will be chosen from this list.

The closing date for the nominated entries is Tuesday 25 June and the list may be amended before this; selection decisions are subject to pairs maintaining fitness and performance. The final squad will be announced in late June.

Nine riders have been named on the list, with Ros Canter, Yasmin Inham and Oliver Townend each appearing with two horses. Two of Britain’s horses from the gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics (London 52 and Ballaghmor Class) could make an appearance in Paris, with the same riders in Laura Collett and Oliver. Tom McEwen, who rode Toledo De Kerser on that team, and Ros Canter, who was the alternate with Allstar B, are both listed this time with different horses.

Aside from Tom, Laura and Oliver, the other rider on the list who is already an Olympian is Kitty King, so five riders (Ros, Yasmin Ingham, Emily King, Tom Jackson and Bubby Upton) are bidding to make their Olympic debut. Emily and Bubby would both be making their senior championship debut should they get the final call-up for the Games.

British eventing Olympic entries

Ros Canter with 11-year-old Izilot DHI

Owner: Alex Moody and rider

Breeding: by Zavala VDL out of a mare by Cavalier

Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Owners: Michele and Archie Saul

Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)

Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

Laura Collett with 14-year-old London 52

Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)

Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir

Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)

Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot

Yasmin Ingham with 14-year-old Rehy DJ

Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)

Breeding: By Tinarina’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope

Emily King with 14-year-old Valmy Biats

Owners: Phillipe Brivois, rider’s father David King and the Valmy Biats Syndicate

Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)

Breeding: by Orlando out of a mare by Aurelie Du Prieure

Kitty King with 15-year-old Vendredi Biats

Owners: Diana Bown, John Eyre, Sally Lloyd Baker and Samantha Wilson

Breeder: Phillipe Brivois (FRA)

Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles

Tom Jackson with 12-year-old Capels Hollow Drift

Owners: Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb

Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)

Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvar,out of a mare by Lucky Gift

Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin

Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)

Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

Oliver Townend with 17-year-old Ballaghmor Class

Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan

Breeder: Noel Nickey (ILR)

Breeding: by Courage II

Oliver Townend with 10-year-old Cooley Rosalent

Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon

Breeder: JW Rosbotham (IRL)

Breeding: by Valent, out of a mare by Roselier

Bubby Upton with 14-year-old Cola

Owner: rider’s mother Rachel

Breeder: Peter Boege (GER)

Breeding: by Catoki, out of a mare by Contender

The names of the grooms have not been confirmed. H&H will include these with the final squad announcement or when they become available.

Nominated entries for Britain’s jumping and dressage combinations for Paris 2024 will be announced over the following weeks. The para dressage nominated entries for the Paralympic Games will be published in June.

