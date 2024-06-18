{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Four-time medallist and debutant head leading nation’s Olympic list – but champion likely to miss out

    • The German Olympic eventing team for the Paris Games is likely to be headed by four-time Olympic medallist Michael Jung – but reigning Olympic champion Julia Krajewski will probably miss out on selection.

    The German longlist has been named in three blocks in order of likely preference; the final team will be chosen after Aachen (2-7 July). Block 1 – the probable team – consists of Michael and FischerChipmunk FRH, their Tokyo team-mates and world team gold medallists Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz and Olympic debutant Christoph Wahler with Carjatan S, who were on the German team at the 2022 worlds and the 2023 Europeans and are now set to make their Olympic debut.

    Julia Krajewski is the reigning Olympic champion, taking gold in Tokyo with Amande De B’Neville, who is now retired, but is likely to miss out on defending her title as she is only named in block 3 this time with her current top ride Nickel.

    German Olympic eventing team

    Block 1 (alphabetical)

    Sandra Auffarth with 15-year-old gelding Viamant Du Matz
    Owner: Nikolaus Prinz Von Croy
    Breeder: Roger Sevette (FRA)
    Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly out of a mare by Voltigeur Le Malin

    Michal Jung with 16-year-old FischerChipmunk FRH
    Owners:     German Olympic committee for equestrian sport, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff
    Breeder: ZG Meyer-Kulenkampff
    Breeding: by Contendro I out of a mare by Heraldik

    Christoph Wahler with 15-year-old Carjatan S
    Owners: Lena Thoenies and rider
    Breeder: Carl-Friedrich Soehrmann
    Breeding: by Clearway out of a mare by Galant Vert

    Block 2 (ranked)

    Malin Hansen-Hotopp with Carlitos Quidditch K
    Jérôme Robiné with Black Ice

    Block 3 (alphabetical)

    Nicolai Aldinger with Timmo
    Calvin Böckmann with The Phantom Of The Opera
    Michael Jung with Kilcandra Ocean Power
    Julia Krajewski with Nickel
    Dirk Schrade with Casino
    Anna Siemer with Butts Avondale FRH.
    Christoph Wahler with D’Accord FRH.

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
