{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘An honour and privilege’: Irish Olympic eventing team confirmed

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • Irish eventing high performance director Dag Albert said it is “an honour and a privilege” to lead his team to Paris, as the Irish Olympic eventing entries are confirmed.

    Horse Sport Ireland was “delighted” to confirm the team of three and alternate who will travel to the Paris Olympics next month.

    The horses and riders, listed in alphabetical order, are:

    Irish Olympic eventing entries

    Susie Berry with 11-year-old Wellfields Lincoln
    Owners: Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling
    Breeder: Emma Humphreys
    Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Priolo

    Sarah Ennis with 10-year-old Action Lady M
    Owners: Andrew Cox and Susanne Macken
    Breeder: Susanne Macken
    Breeding: by Plot Blue, out of a mare by Acorado

    Austin O’Connor with 15-year-old Colorado Blue
    Owners: the Salty Syndicate and rider
    Breeder: Mellon Stud
    Breeding: by Jaguar Mail, out of a mare by Rock Kind

    The alternate is Aoife Clark with 11-year-old Sportsfield Freelance
    Owners: the Freelance Syndicate
    Breeder: Sharon Hallahan
    Breeding: by Da Vinci, out of a mare by Fresh Breeze XX

    Dag Albert said: “It is an honour and privilege to be leading the Irish team into the Paris Olympic Games this summer and I’m absolutely delighted with the athletes and their horses, who have been raising their performances week-on-week as we have gotten to this point in the selection process.

    “The strength and depth we have in Irish eventing currently is probably at its highest ever and it made the decision difficult, as the athletes and their horses really pushed each other to make it to Paris.

    “It is a huge undertaking for themselves to reach this level and also their teams at home to have the horses performing at the levels required to reach an Olympic Games – I’m extremely proud of them all.

    “I must thank Horse Sport Ireland, Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland for all their support of the team and riders, and of course the eventing community in Ireland for always backing us.”

    The following combinations have been selected as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:

    • Ian Cassells with Millridge Atlantis, owned by Fiona and Gerry Leahy
    • Robbie Kearns with Ballyvillane OBOS, owned by Richard Ames
    • Jennifer Kuehnle with Polly Blue Eyes, owned by Hans Kuehnle
    • Lucy Latta with RCA Patron Saint, owned by Lesley, David and Alison Crampton
    • Padraig McCarthy with Pomp N Circumstance, owned by Rachel and Sarah Gough
    • Joseph Murphy with Calmaro, owned by Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan
    • Austin O’Connor with Isazsa, owned by Lesley Rose
    • Sam Watson with Ballyneety Rocketman (ISH), owned by Sam and his wife Hannah

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Eleanor Jones
    Eleanor Jones

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
    Eleanor Jones

    You may like...