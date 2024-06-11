‘An honour and privilege’: Irish Olympic eventing team confirmed





Irish eventing high performance director Dag Albert said it is “an honour and a privilege” to lead his team to Paris, as the Irish Olympic eventing entries are confirmed.

Horse Sport Ireland was “delighted” to confirm the team of three and alternate who will travel to the Paris Olympics next month.

The horses and riders, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Irish Olympic eventing entries

Susie Berry with 11-year-old Wellfields Lincoln

Owners: Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling

Breeder: Emma Humphreys

Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Priolo

Sarah Ennis with 10-year-old Action Lady M

Owners: Andrew Cox and Susanne Macken

Breeder: Susanne Macken

Breeding: by Plot Blue, out of a mare by Acorado

Austin O’Connor with 15-year-old Colorado Blue

Owners: the Salty Syndicate and rider

Breeder: Mellon Stud

Breeding: by Jaguar Mail, out of a mare by Rock Kind

The alternate is Aoife Clark with 11-year-old Sportsfield Freelance

Owners: the Freelance Syndicate

Breeder: Sharon Hallahan

Breeding: by Da Vinci, out of a mare by Fresh Breeze XX

Dag Albert said: “It is an honour and privilege to be leading the Irish team into the Paris Olympic Games this summer and I’m absolutely delighted with the athletes and their horses, who have been raising their performances week-on-week as we have gotten to this point in the selection process.

“The strength and depth we have in Irish eventing currently is probably at its highest ever and it made the decision difficult, as the athletes and their horses really pushed each other to make it to Paris.

“It is a huge undertaking for themselves to reach this level and also their teams at home to have the horses performing at the levels required to reach an Olympic Games – I’m extremely proud of them all.

“I must thank Horse Sport Ireland, Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland for all their support of the team and riders, and of course the eventing community in Ireland for always backing us.”

The following combinations have been selected as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:

Ian Cassells with Millridge Atlantis, owned by Fiona and Gerry Leahy

Robbie Kearns with Ballyvillane OBOS, owned by Richard Ames

Jennifer Kuehnle with Polly Blue Eyes, owned by Hans Kuehnle

Lucy Latta with RCA Patron Saint, owned by Lesley, David and Alison Crampton

Padraig McCarthy with Pomp N Circumstance, owned by Rachel and Sarah Gough

Joseph Murphy with Calmaro, owned by Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan

Austin O’Connor with Isazsa, owned by Lesley Rose

Sam Watson with Ballyneety Rocketman (ISH), owned by Sam and his wife Hannah

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.