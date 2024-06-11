‘An honour and privilege’: Irish Olympic eventing team confirmed

Irish eventing high performance director Dag Albert said it is “an honour and a privilege” to lead his team to Paris, as the Irish Olympic eventing entries are confirmed.
Horse Sport Ireland was “delighted” to confirm the team of three and alternate who will travel to the Paris Olympics next month.
The horses and riders, listed in alphabetical order, are:
Irish Olympic eventing entries
Susie Berry with 11-year-old Wellfields Lincoln
Owners: Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling
Breeder: Emma Humphreys
Breeding: by Luidam, out of a mare by Priolo
Sarah Ennis with 10-year-old Action Lady M
Owners: Andrew Cox and Susanne Macken
Breeder: Susanne Macken
Breeding: by Plot Blue, out of a mare by Acorado
Austin O’Connor with 15-year-old Colorado Blue
Owners: the Salty Syndicate and rider
Breeder: Mellon Stud
Breeding: by Jaguar Mail, out of a mare by Rock Kind
The alternate is Aoife Clark with 11-year-old Sportsfield Freelance
Owners: the Freelance Syndicate
Breeder: Sharon Hallahan
Breeding: by Da Vinci, out of a mare by Fresh Breeze XX
Dag Albert said: “It is an honour and privilege to be leading the Irish team into the Paris Olympic Games this summer and I’m absolutely delighted with the athletes and their horses, who have been raising their performances week-on-week as we have gotten to this point in the selection process.
“The strength and depth we have in Irish eventing currently is probably at its highest ever and it made the decision difficult, as the athletes and their horses really pushed each other to make it to Paris.
“It is a huge undertaking for themselves to reach this level and also their teams at home to have the horses performing at the levels required to reach an Olympic Games – I’m extremely proud of them all.
“I must thank Horse Sport Ireland, Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland for all their support of the team and riders, and of course the eventing community in Ireland for always backing us.”
The following combinations have been selected as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:
- Ian Cassells with Millridge Atlantis, owned by Fiona and Gerry Leahy
- Robbie Kearns with Ballyvillane OBOS, owned by Richard Ames
- Jennifer Kuehnle with Polly Blue Eyes, owned by Hans Kuehnle
- Lucy Latta with RCA Patron Saint, owned by Lesley, David and Alison Crampton
- Padraig McCarthy with Pomp N Circumstance, owned by Rachel and Sarah Gough
- Joseph Murphy with Calmaro, owned by Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan
- Austin O’Connor with Isazsa, owned by Lesley Rose
- Sam Watson with Ballyneety Rocketman (ISH), owned by Sam and his wife Hannah
