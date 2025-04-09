



The 2025 Randox Grand National winner Nick Rockett stands barely 16hh, but he’s as “brave as a lion” said jockey Patrick Mullins in the aftermath of their victory in the world famous race on Saturday, 5 April at huge odds of 33/1.

We wanted to find out more about the gallant little Aintree hero, who is trained by Patrick’s father Willie Mullins, so we spoke to his devoted groom Katie Walton about her beloved “Nickers”, as the eight-year-old is known at home.

She tells H&H about some of the charismatic gelding’s “bizarre” habits and the remarkable story leading up to that historic day when Nick Rockett became a true Grand National legend.

Grand National winner Nick Rockett: “A huge personality” with some “bizarre” habits

Nick Rockett’s groom Katie Walton has been part of the all-conquering Willie Mullins team at Closutton, Co. Carlow, for the past five years and she is now one of the head lads on the 200-horse training establishment. She has looked after Nick Rockett – AKA “Nickers” – since he came to the yard three years ago.

“When he first arrived, he was only around 15hh, he was like a big greyhound,” says Katie. “He did do a lot of growing over the summer – upwards, not outwards because he’s still very slim and petite. He’s around 16hh now. He came in with the name Nickers – I don’t know who gave it to him, but that’s how everyone knows him now.

“He’s an absolute pleasure to deal with, there’s never a peep out of him. He makes my life and my job so easy and he’s not a hassle at all. He tends to randomly stare up to the ceiling and I say he’s talking to ghosts or he sees something that we don’t, because his mouth will be moving as well. It’s bizarre. And if there’s music in the yard, he’ll bop away with his head. He’s such a character, a really big personality.

“We know when he’s in good form at home because I’ll fall off him!” she continues. “He’s quick, sharp and loves to whip round. But he’s an absolute pleasure to ride really – you squeeze, he goes, very simple. Although I make it look like I’m being run away with sometimes, otherwise the other riders will try to take him off me!”

Aintree Grand National day: “He was on his toes”

Nick Rockett started the year in flying form, winning the Thyestes and Bobbyjo chases, with Willie Mullins’ stable jockey Paul Townend riding. Paul chose to ride last year’s Grand National winner I Am Maximus at Aintree, however.

“In the run-up to the race, I kept telling everyone Nick Rockett was going to win, but I think that was more me manifesting than anything else,” says Katie.

“On the morning of the Grand National, we fed him and his jockey Patrick Mullins came and rode him out, then there are all the videos on social media of him having a good roll afterwards [pictured below]. Paddy said he was really keen and he felt in flying form.”

The son of Walk In The Park was “on his toes” by the time he and the 33 other Grand National runners were in the parade ring.

Katie says: “As he was being saddled, I said to his owner, Stewart Andrew, ‘I just want him to come home safe’ and Stewart said, ‘Katie, he doesn’t owe us anything – he deserves his place to run in the race’. Nick Rockett winning the Thyestes [Grade Three chase at Gowran Park in January] was obviously a really big moment for his owner and for his beloved wife, who sadly passed away.

“When Patrick got up on him, I said he’s in flying form – I really think he’s in with a chance,” says Katie.

“I couldn’t really see the race and I tried to watch it on my phone but there was no internet, so I was really just listening to the commentary. I could hear he was still in the race, then watching him come to the last fence, I was in floods of tears.

“I grabbed hold of David Porter, one of the head lads in Closutton. I got hold of the back of his bodywarmer and I was just shaking him – I don’t think he had any of his eardrum left either! I did think I Am Maximus was going to catch him, but Nick Rockett kicked on. He’s so tough, he’s only a small horse but he has the heart of a lion and he absolutely loves to jump. He jumps for fun.”

The aftermath of the race: “The Aintree vets and staff were fantastic”

Katie explains that Nick Rockett was feeling the effects of the heat in the immediate aftermath of the race, so as soon as he’d crossed the line, she and the vets and Aintree’s brilliant team of horse handlers attended to him, after which connections returned to the winner’s enclosure and waiting media.

“He was very warm afterwards – he’d put his heart and soul into the race and he came past the finish line with his ears pricked, then when he stopped he just got very warm and very tired, so he was a bit wobbly. But the Aintree vets and staff were fantastic,” says Katie.

“I’d say there were around 100 buckets of water poured over him before we even got him to the wash bay area, then another 300 buckets went over him as we walked in front of the fans. They were so good, there were maybe 10 people around him constantly pouring buckets of water over him. He got the best care in the world.

“The vets were on standby and stayed with us until he was perfect.

“I didn’t want to leave him to go to the presentation,” Katie continues. “But he’d started to perk up. We put him back in his stable and let him calm down. He was quiet as anything, back to normal, then later on, the minute we put his rug and sash on, he was ready to go again.

“‘Did you just forget you ran four miles?’ I said to him. Then I couldn’t get him to stand for the photos – he was so proud of himself and I’m so proud of him.”

Reflecting on the glory of Grand National success

Once Nick Rockett had been given the all-clear, he joined his stablemates on the journey back to Ireland and they were back in Closutton by 6.30am on Sunday morning. The bay gelding enjoyed a day in the field where videos showed him trotting around with a real spring in his step. The traditional Grand National homecoming parade and party was due to take place on Wednesday, 9 April.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that he’s won the National,” says Katie. “I’m just so happy for him. People wait 50 years to have a horse like Nick Rockett. He’s proved he’s the best. He’s always been a legend to me, but now he’s proved he’s a legend to the world – everyone knows who Nick Rockett is now.

“He’s a credit to Willie Mullins and to his owners; I’m just so lucky that they’ve brought this horse into my life.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now