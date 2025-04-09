Out-of-control dogs shot after horse ‘bitten’, a top rider retires and other things the equestrian world is talking about

Dangerously out of control
Police officers who shot two dogs after reports that a horse was bitten said it was not a decision taken lightly. The pair, described as “believed to be an XL bully and a large mixed breed”, were shot in Sheffield on 31 March. South Yorkshire Police had had reports that they were chasing two horses, one of whom was bitten. There were members of the public in the area, including children, and a spokesperson said that owing to the “ongoing risk posed by the dogs to the public, other animals, and our officers, it was necessary to shoot the dogs”. On 3 April, the force responded to reports that another dog had bitten a man in Sheffield – this was the 18th report in the past three days of dogs who were causing injury or fear.
Top jockey retires
Nick Schofield’s ride in the 2025 Randox Grand National was his last, as the 35-year-old has retired after a career of almost 20 years. His final race was with Martin Tedham’s Monbeg Genius, trained by Jonjo O’Neill, on 5 April. “It was nice to get a ride in the race and for Mr Tedham, who I rode for for 15-plus years, and there’s no better race to have your last ride in,” he said. Nick had 5,500 rides and 670 winners as a professional, including the 2013 Tolworth Hurdle with Melodic Rendezvous and the 2014 Fighting Fifth Hurdle with Irving, as well as three wins at the Cheltenham Festival.
Road riding
If you have to ride out on the roads but lack confidence, this expert advice is for you. We speak to a range of experts to help you boost your mental state in this key area, which will help your horse be more confident too. From practical steps you can take to set yourself up for safety to breathing exercises, finding the right focus and looking for “anchors” to feel more secure, it’s all here.
