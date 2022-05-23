{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Searching for somewhere to stay near Bramham? Look no further…

    • Bramham Park, which is situated between Leeds and Wetherby in West Yorkshire, is home to Bramham International Horse Trials. Finding hotels near Bramham Park will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Bramham Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the estate (LS23 6ND), although there will be an event traffic plan in place.

    Hotels near Bramham Park

    Hazlewood Castle & Spa, Tadcaster

    Distance to Bramham: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Mercure Wetherby Hotel

    Distance to Bramham: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Days Inn Wetherby

    Distance to Bramham: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Linton

    Distance to Bramham: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Scotts Arms, Sicklinghall

    Distance to Bramham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Britannia Hotel Leeds

    Distance to Bramham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Bridge Hotel & Spa, Walshford

    Distance to Bramham: 9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa

    Distance to Bramham: 10 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Tickled Trout Inn, Bilton-in-Aintsy

    Distance to Bramham: 10.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Leeds Colton

    Distance to Bramham: 10.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Premier Inn Leeds East

    Distance to Bramham: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge York Tadcaster

    Distance to Bramham: 11.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Bramham

    The Swan & Talbot, Wetherby

    Distance to Bramham: 5.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Jackdaw, Tadcaster

    Distance to Bramham: 5.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Old Coach House, Shadwell

    Distance to Bramham: 6.6 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Castle Inn, Harrogate

    Distance to Bramham: 8.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday lets and apartments near Bramham

    Hillcrest Thorner, Thorner

    Distance to Bramham: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Barleyfields Walk, Wetherby

    Distance to Bramham: 5.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Whitehouse, Leeds

    Distance to Bramham: 5.8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Castle Cottage, Harrogate

    Distance to Bramham: 8.1 miles | Type: Holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Brook Hall Garden Room, Newton Kyme

    Distance to Bramham: 8.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Parkside Drive apartment, Leeds

    Distance to Bramham: 9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

