Bramham Park, which is situated between Leeds and Wetherby in West Yorkshire, is home to Bramham International Horse Trials. Finding hotels near Bramham Park will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Bramham Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the estate (LS23 6ND), although there will be an event traffic plan in place.

Hotels near Bramham Park

Hazlewood Castle & Spa, Tadcaster

Distance to Bramham: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Mercure Wetherby Hotel

Distance to Bramham: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Days Inn Wetherby

Distance to Bramham: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Linton

Distance to Bramham: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Scotts Arms, Sicklinghall

Distance to Bramham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Britannia Hotel Leeds

Distance to Bramham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Bridge Hotel & Spa, Walshford

Distance to Bramham: 9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa

Distance to Bramham: 10 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Tickled Trout Inn, Bilton-in-Aintsy

Distance to Bramham: 10.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Travelodge Leeds Colton

Distance to Bramham: 10.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Premier Inn Leeds East

Distance to Bramham: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Travelodge York Tadcaster

Distance to Bramham: 11.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Bramham

The Swan & Talbot, Wetherby

Distance to Bramham: 5.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Jackdaw, Tadcaster

Distance to Bramham: 5.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Old Coach House, Shadwell

Distance to Bramham: 6.6 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Castle Inn, Harrogate

Distance to Bramham: 8.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Holiday lets and apartments near Bramham

Hillcrest Thorner, Thorner

Distance to Bramham: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Barleyfields Walk, Wetherby

Distance to Bramham: 5.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Whitehouse, Leeds

Distance to Bramham: 5.8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Castle Cottage, Harrogate

Distance to Bramham: 8.1 miles | Type: Holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Brook Hall Garden Room, Newton Kyme

Distance to Bramham: 8.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Parkside Drive apartment, Leeds

Distance to Bramham: 9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

