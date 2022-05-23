Bramham Park, which is situated between Leeds and Wetherby in West Yorkshire, is home to Bramham International Horse Trials. Finding hotels near Bramham Park will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Bramham Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the estate (LS23 6ND), although there will be an event traffic plan in place.
Hotels near Bramham Park
Hazlewood Castle & Spa, Tadcaster
Distance to Bramham: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Mercure Wetherby Hotel
Distance to Bramham: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Days Inn Wetherby
Distance to Bramham: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Linton
Distance to Bramham: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Scotts Arms, Sicklinghall
Distance to Bramham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Britannia Hotel Leeds
Distance to Bramham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Bridge Hotel & Spa, Walshford
Distance to Bramham: 9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa
Distance to Bramham: 10 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Tickled Trout Inn, Bilton-in-Aintsy
Distance to Bramham: 10.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge Leeds Colton
Distance to Bramham: 10.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Premier Inn Leeds East
Distance to Bramham: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge York Tadcaster
Distance to Bramham: 11.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Bramham
The Swan & Talbot, Wetherby
Distance to Bramham: 5.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Jackdaw, Tadcaster
Distance to Bramham: 5.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Old Coach House, Shadwell
Distance to Bramham: 6.6 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Castle Inn, Harrogate
Distance to Bramham: 8.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Holiday lets and apartments near Bramham
Hillcrest Thorner, Thorner
Distance to Bramham: 3.4 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Barleyfields Walk, Wetherby
Distance to Bramham: 5.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Whitehouse, Leeds
Distance to Bramham: 5.8 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Castle Cottage, Harrogate
Distance to Bramham: 8.1 miles | Type: Holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Brook Hall Garden Room, Newton Kyme
Distance to Bramham: 8.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Parkside Drive apartment, Leeds
Distance to Bramham: 9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
