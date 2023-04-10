Find somewhere to stay in the Peaks for your visit to Chatsworth

Chatsworth Horse Trials takes place in the grounds of the Duke of Devonshire’s beautiful estate, which is located in the heart of the Peak District, in early May after Badminton Horse Trials. If you’re looking to make the most of the event by staying close by, check out our comprehensive list of hotels near Chatsworth House, including guest houses, B&Bs and self-contained accommodation. This year the event runs from 12–14 May, and accommodation in the local area will book up well in advance, so we suggest booking as early as possible.
Chatsworth attracts many of the world’s top riders and there is plenty for spectators to do and see with equestrian displays, a shopping village and other entertainment on hand. The house, garden, farmyard and adventure playground are open as usual during the horse trials, and dogs are welcome as long as they remain a lead at all times, so we’ve included plenty of dog-friendly hotels near Chatsworth House in our selection, too.
Hotels near Chatsworth House, plus other accommodation
Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow
Distance to Chatsworth: 1.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
This four-star inn has a restaurant and bar.
The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley
Distance to Chatsworth: 1.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
This three-star inn has a restaurant, bar and garden.
Grouse & Claret, Rowsley
Distance to Chatsworth: 3.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5
This four-star inn sits right on the edge of the Peaks.
The Peacock at Rowsley
Distance to Chatsworth: 3.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
This dog-friendly four-star hotel on the edge of the Peak Distract has a Michelin-star restaurant, too.
Postman’s Knock, Hassop
Distance to Chatsworth: 4.2 miles |
This four-bed holiday let will allow you to be fully self sufficient during your stay.
The Rutland Arms Hotel, Bakewell
Distance to Chatsworth: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5
This four-star hotel has a restaurant, bar and parking.
Bakewell Riverview Apartment, Bakewell
Distance to Chatsworth: 4.3 miles |
This two-bed apartment offers free parking in the centre of Bakewell.
The Moon Inn at Stoney Middleton
Distance to Chatsworth: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
This four-star inn offers family rooms.
Harthill Hall Cottage, Stanton in Peak
Distance to Chatsworth: 6.2 miles |
This dog-friendly holiday cottage has a private hot tub and offers use of sauna and pool.
