Find somewhere to stay in the Peaks for your visit to Chatsworth

Chatsworth Horse Trials takes place in the grounds of the Duke of Devonshire’s beautiful estate, which is located in the heart of the Peak District, in early May after Badminton Horse Trials. If you’re looking to make the most of the event by staying close by, check out our comprehensive list of hotels near Chatsworth House, including guest houses, B&Bs and self-contained accommodation. This year the event runs from 12–14 May, and accommodation in the local area will book up well in advance, so we suggest booking as early as possible.

Chatsworth attracts many of the world’s top riders and there is plenty for spectators to do and see with equestrian displays, a shopping village and other entertainment on hand. The house, garden, farmyard and adventure playground are open as usual during the horse trials, and dogs are welcome as long as they remain a lead at all times, so we’ve included plenty of dog-friendly hotels near Chatsworth House in our selection, too.

Hotels near Chatsworth House, plus other accommodation

Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow

Distance to Chatsworth: 1.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

This four-star inn has a restaurant and bar. View Deal

Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

Distance to Chatsworth: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

This four-star hotel has two restaurants, a bar, terrace and garden. View Deal

The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley

Distance to Chatsworth: 1.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

This three-star inn has a restaurant, bar and garden. View Deal

Fischers Baslow Hall, Baslow

Distance to Chatsworth: 2.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

This four-star hotel has a restaurant and beautiful grounds. View Deal

Robin Hood Farm B&B, Birchen Edge

Distance to Chatsworth: 2.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

This up-market B&B is dog friendly and has free parking. View Deal

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley

Distance to Chatsworth: 2.5 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

This luxury inn is dog friendly. View Deal

