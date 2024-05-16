‘We’re devastated’: weather takes its toll as major event forced to cancel





This year’s Chatsworth International Horse Trials has been cancelled as a result of heavy recent rain on site.

Organisers of the event, which was due to run from 17 to 19 May, said they are “devastated” to have to make the call, but that is “in line with the instruction of British Eventing (BE) and the FEI”.

The event was to include the return of the British leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup, as well as classes from novice to four-star and dressage and showjumping competition.

“We are devastated to announce that due to the last 12 hours of heavy rain on site, under instruction from the BE and FEI officials we have been forced to cancel the 2024 Chatsworth International Horse Trials,” a spokesman for the event said today (15 May).

“We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause. Our team has worked incredibly hard to organise the event, however the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, visitors and horses, which is our number one priority.

“All ticket holders will be contacted to process a full refund. There is no need to contact us.”

Chatsworth is far from the first event to have had to cancel this season as a second wet spring in a row has wreaked havoc on the calendar. Solihull (1) and Moreton Morrell (1) were both abandoned, although the former was allowed to move to the dates vacated by the latter. The fixture due to be held at Brechin Castle in Scotland on 4 May was moved to Kirriemuir, and Breckenborough, near Thirsk, which was forced to abandon the fixture it was due to hold on 6 to 8 April was allocated new dates, 11 to 12 May.

