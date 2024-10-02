Major international horse trials ‘opts out’ of 2025 calendar, but aims to return in 2026





Chatsworth International Horse Trials will not run in 2025, as organisers commit to “finding the best course of action to secure its future”.

Chatsworth has faced a difficult two years owing to the weather. This year’s event, which was due to include the British leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup, was cancelled two days before it was due to run from 17-19 May, and the 2023 edition had to abandon its CCI2* sections.

A British Eventing (BE) spokesperson said “the huge disruption following the cancellation of the horse trials in May due to torrential rain, and the truncating of the programme in 2023, also as a result of the weather, has been incredibly frustrating and disappointing and has had an enormous impact on all concerned”.

“The organisers have therefore been working with BE to see if running later in the season, to mitigate at least some of the risk, might be possible,” the spokesperson said.

“Moving dates, however, is not straightforward and would have a huge impact on the overall logistics including, crucially, the availability of the loyal officials, volunteers, contractors and trade stand regulars.”

The spokesperson added that as the 2025 schedule planning is already “well under way” the decision has been made for Chatsworth to opt out of the 2025 calendar, “to give time for everyone to regroup and work towards producing a stronger than ever event in 2026”.

Chatsworth event director Patricia Clifton said: “The last two years have been extremely difficult for all involved, but we are committed to finding the best course of action to secure its future.

“A break in 2025 will give us a chance to have a fresh look at the event and to make sure we can again produce top-class competition in 2026.”

BE chief executive Rosie Williams added: “We have tried very hard to get the right date for Chatsworth but unfortunately it has just proven too complex for them to enable things to align”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now