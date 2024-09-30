Take a look at a new frangible trakehner to be used at British event for first time





New frangible trakehner fences will be in use for the first time at a British international event this week.

Aspen Cooling Osberton International Horse Trials cross-country course-designer Stuart Buntine is among a team of people in the sport that has been working with Swedish inventor Mats Bjornetun, who is behind the MIM safety clip system used on many cross-country fences in eventing.

The log sits on a deformable structure, designed by Mr Bjornetun, which is the same kind as the device used in frangible tables. The supporting structure for the log is created to give way and collapse forwards and down if hit with force, with the overall aim to prevent a horse from falling.

“Mats has been pushing all this forward,” Mr Buntine told H&H, crediting Mr Bjornetun for the “amazing job” he is doing in eventing safety.

Two deformable trakehners will feature on Osberton’s (3–6 October) international cross-country courses: one in the two-star classes and one in the three-star.

One of the challenges in developing frangible technology for heavier fences, such as logs, is the weight limits of the deformable devices. The big logs in these trakehners have been hollowed out to reduce their weight. This also means the fence can be “reset” easily – part of its design is that it is hinged at each end and it can be lifted back into place by two people.

“It looks absolutely like a normal trakehner, but it’s hollow,” said Mr Buntine, who is also director of BEDE Events, which organises Osberton. “What I’m really keen to do is to push the technology as far as we can, so that we can go further and further into reducing risks in the sport.”

In January, David Vos, a rider, aviation engineer and frangible device expert, spoke at the FEI eventing seminar about the latest data on serious horse falls per fence type (news, 1 February). Dr Vos, who is a member of the FEI risk management steering group – as is Mr Buntine – said that 90% of serious horse falls are at non-frangible fences.

“We need to continue developing, moving forward at a pretty healthy clip to get more frangible solutions available and a bigger pool of available sets for course-designers to use,” he said at the time.

An FEI spokesperson told H&H: “At the FEI, safety in eventing remains a top priority, and innovations such as frangible technology have played a key role in enhancing athlete and horse safety.

“The introduction and continued use of frangible devices have proven effective in significantly reducing horse falls, which helps lower the risk of injury for both horses and athletes. This technology, coupled with the application of penalties when a device is triggered, has also fostered greater awareness and encouraged more thoughtful, precise riding.”

The spokesperson said it is important to note that frangible technology is just one part of a broader risk management strategy and that although frangible technology is a “significant advancement” in eventing safety, it is not a complete solution on its own.

He added that techniques such as improved course design, the strategic use of ground lines and visual aids all contribute to reducing the number of falls and ensuring the highest level of safety possible.

“FEI course-designers undergo rigorous training to ensure they create courses that are not only challenging but also meet safety standards. They are trained to use frangible technology where it is most effective, alongside other safety innovations,” said the spokesperson, adding that the emphasis always remains on designing safe, appropriate fences from the outset.

“The FEI remains committed to constantly evaluating and updating safety technologies and protocols to ensure that we continue to minimise risks as much as possible. While some level of risk is inherent in eventing, we strive to make the sport as safe as possible through ongoing improvements.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now