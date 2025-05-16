



For the second year running, Will Morton secured the cob championship at Royal Windsor Horse Show, but this time with Valerie Hosegood’s skewbald heavyweight winner Bannview So Smart.

“He has a lot of swag about him; he’s a proper geezer,” said Will.

The seven-year-old stood fourth at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October, despite being a relative novice on the showing scene. He also won the Royal Windsor Horse Show healthy horse weight initiative Weigh to Win.

“He went home for the winter and only came back to me about six weeks ago,” added Will. “He was a bit porky so we have really been working on his fitness with lots of cantering up hills.

“I think it’s a really great initiative, especially for amateurs to see that professionals are winning the awards as sometimes people think because they are show animals they need to be fatter.”

Amateur crowned reserve cob champion at Royal Windsor

Taking the reserve spot was an emotional Isabella Mears Wood, winner of the amateur cob class with her maxi cob Brookdale Limited Edition (Archie). Isabella confessed she was a “blubbering mess” after winning her class earlier in the day.

“I just love him so much and he tries his heart out each and every time,” said Isabella of the 15-year-old grey gelding whom she has owned for eight years.

Produced by Danielle Heath, who has won on him here in the ladies’ class, Archie was marking his second win in the amateurs class and has also won the open maxi cobs here too.

Danielle rode Isabella’s coloured victor from day one of Royal Windsor Horse Show, Mr Vincent, to head the lightweight cob class. They also won the Weigh to Win rosette.

Vicky Smith added another win here to her belt – after she emerged victorious in the ridden coloured championship on day one – with Miranda Wallace’s unbeaten maxi cob A Red Knight (Razzle).

The outstanding 10-year-old is the reigning Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and HOYS winner.

“He was pipped to the post here last year so I feel we have come back and got the big three. We will have a go at some of the big grandstand rings now,” said Vicky.

Richard Mills took the novice cob class with Petra Jenson’s five-year-old gelding Darrowby Cavalier (Ted). Ted was purchased from Martin Skelton and this is only his third show.

“As much as he is young, he has the head of a gentleman. He is so sane and nothing fazes him,” said Richard.

