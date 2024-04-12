‘The grandstands are up, the fences in place’: Badminton battles on after washout spring





Badminton is “100% all systems go” for its 75th anniversary event next month despite the washout spring so far.

Jane Tuckwell, event director of Mars Badminton Horse Trials, which runs from 8 to 12 May, put out a statement today (12 April).

“We understand the concern shown by many regarding the weather and the implications this may have for our event,” she said. “We all know that some parts of the country have had to suffer worse weather than others, but we have been comparatively lucky.”

Mrs Tuckwell said the ground at Badminton House dried up “extremely well” last weekend and although the weather has been damp for a couple of days, the sun is out and the forecast is for continued improvement.

“We are 100% all systems go at this point,” she said. “The grandstands are up, fences in place and the trade stand village is taking shape. We look forward to seeing you in May to help us celebrate our 75th anniversary.”

The situation is similar to that of last year, when many events were forced to abandon owing to the long, wet spring. But Badminton 2023 went ahead as planned – and it is running a week later this year.

All horses who were on the wait list for 2024 have been accepted and the draw for the starting order is to take place on 23 April. Keep up to date with all the latest from Badminton with H&H.

