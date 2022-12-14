2023 eventing fixtures revealed – plus a new home for Britain’s Nations Cup





The British leg of the FEI eventing Nations Cup series moves to Chatsworth in 2023 with long-standing host venue Houghton absent from next year’s calendar.

The 2023 British Eventing (BE) calendar was released this week (12 December) at the same time as news of a new qualification route to the grassroots championships.

The CCIO4*-S Nations Cup will run at the Derbyshire venue from 13 to 14 May, with Houghton’s spring long-format CCI2*, CCI3* and young rider CCI3* classes moving to Bicton Arena in Devon (25 to 28 May). Bicton will also run a short-format CCI4* at that spring fixture.

Notable fixtures missing from the 2023 calendar include Firle, Weston Park and Isleham. Tweseldown’s March date is not running next year, owing to Esso installing a pipeline (Tweseldown’s other fixtures are in the calendar).

The young horse championships, previously held at Osberton in the autumn, will move to Cornbury (7 to 10 September). Osberton will continue to run its regular CCI2*-L and CCI3*-L classes, and also has a pony CCI3*-S and CCI* on its schedule for this year as well as novice and intermediate masters national classes.

New BE events include Chard in the southwest (29 to 30 April), with classes from BE80 to BE100 open, and Oxstalls in Gloucestershire (17 to 18 June), running at BE80 to BE105. Returning to the BE calendar in 2023 are Littleton Manor in Surrey (14 to 15 October) at BE80 to BE105, and Brightling Park in East Sussex (1 to 2 July) at BE80 to open novice.

Also new for this year is the introduction of nine new six- and seven-year-old classes, which will be spread across the regions from April to August.

In other news, The Under-18 Youth Championships will be split in 2023. Bishop Burton in East Yorkshire will host the BE100 and novice championships (27 to 30 July) and Chillington Hall in Staffordshire will run the BE80 and BE90 championships (9 to 10 September). GoBE classes and stand-alone GoBE fixtures are also expanding this season.

