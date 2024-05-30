Eventing community to remember Georgie Campbell with two-minute silence





The eventing community will come together this weekend to remember Georgie Campbell with a two-minute silence.

Georgie, 36, and Global Quest were competing in the CCI4*-S at Bicton Horse Trials on 26 May, when they fell on the cross-country. Global Quest was uninjured, but despite receiving immediate medical assistance, Georgie could not be saved.

“Georgie was an extremely talented and accomplished rider who applied herself to the sport wholeheartedly. Her passion for eventing, her personality and zest for life saw her loved and respected by her fellow competitors,” said a British Eventing (BE) spokesperson.

“Her tragic loss of life doing what she enjoyed most, has seen an outpouring of love and support for Jesse and the family and friends she leaves behind.”

The BE spokesperson said “as a community, we will take a moment at all BE events this weekend, as well as at Millstreet in Ireland where several of Georgie’s friends will be competing, to stand quietly together and reflect”.

“We ask members and supporters, whether at an event or at home, to join us at 12pm to stop and take two minutes to reflect on Georgie’s life and quietly send thoughts and prayers to her family and friends,” he said.

“There will be BE Support Trust (BEST) and BE staff at all events this weekend to answer any questions you might have.”

BE has a dedicated support line via BEST (07780 008 877) for anyone who has been affected. The line is open 24 hours a day, and callers will be connected with a mental health professional who will ensure they are given the most appropriate support. People can also email support@sportingchanceclinic.com.

Charity Riders Minds offers a 24-hour live webchat and counselling services. Visit ridersminds.org, text 07480 488 103, or call 0800 088 2073.

Horse & Hound is working with Georgie’s family on a tribute to this special individual, which will be published in due course.