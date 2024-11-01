



Cheshire-based Dutch Olympic event rider Andrew Heffernan is the new cross-country course-designer at Defender Bramham Horse Trials, following the retirement of Ian Stark.

“Excited doesn’t even come close to the way I feel about taking on the role as designer at Bramham,” said Andrew. “I’m extremely grateful that [hosts] Nick and Rachel Lane Fox and [event director] Nick Pritchard have shown so much belief in me and given me what can only be described as a career-changing opportunity.

“To take over the reins from someone like Ian Stark is a huge honour. He has helped me enormously over the years with my designing and I’m hoping he will be there for me to lean on for a good few years to come! Bramham is a unique venue. With its topography and terrain, it is a course-designer’s dream and the team at Bramham has been so welcoming, I really can’t wait to get cracking.”

Andrew has ridden at Olympics and World and European Championships for the Netherlands and has competed at Bramham six times, including finishing ninth in the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) on Showtime in 2010. He and his wife Millie are based at Somerford Park Farm in Cheshire, which is run by Millie and her family, and his love of course-designing began there. He gained experience at national events and soon became involved at international fixtures.

Andrew Heffernan now holds the qualification to design at four-star and will work under the mentorship and guidance of outgoing Bramham course-designer Ian Stark and alongside course-builder David Evans. Andrew has shadowed Ian and David for the past two years at Bramham and he and David are already planning the 2025 event (5–8 June).

Harry Meade, who won the CCI4*-L at Bramham this year, said: “With its gentle undulations and the bold designs of Ian Stark, Bramham has long been one of the best events in the calendar as well as one of the few that truly prepares horses for five-star level.

“With Ian’s retirement, it’s great news that his protégé Andrew Heffernan will take over at Bramham, and I’m sure that Andy will continue this same language of design that so successfully encourages forward riding. We’ll look forward to tackling this next chapter in Bramham’s story.”

Event director Nicholas Pritchard added; “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to the Bramham team, and he’s already settled in well. His credentials as a rider, trainer and now course-designer are first rate, and we know he’s learned from the very best.

“Bramham is renowned for our cross-country courses and for many riders, it’s a proving ground for horses to go on to five-star and championship levels and we’re confident Andrew will continue to uphold this, but with his own unique input. I’m sure competitors and spectators alike are looking forward to Andrew’s debut course in 2025.”

