Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore’s retirement, tributes to a Paralympic hero and other things the horse world is talking about

    • Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement

    Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore surprised many yesterday (12 May) by announcing her retirement from race riding. Rachael’s incredible career also included Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase wins.

    She wrote on social media: “I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible.”
    Farewell to Paralympic great Anne Dunham

    The equestrian world has paid tribute to Anne Dunham OBE, a phenomenal rider and horsewoman who represented Britain at five Paralympics and won 32 championship medals including 19 golds. Anne died on 11 May aged 76.

    She was described as a “trailblazer, tireless campaigner for her sport, fierce competitor and inspirational mentor” – and someone who was always kind to and supportive of other riders.

    Anne was appointed MBE in 2009 and OBE in 2017 for her remarkable service to para dressage.

    Tribute: Anne Dunham

    Credit: Jon Stroud Media.

    Death of a top horse before Badminton

    Event rider Rosie Bradley-Hole has paid tribute to her five-star ride Romantic, who had to be put down just before this year’s Mars Badminton Horse Trials.

    Sarah Wild’s Cevin Z mare and Rosie jumped clear across country at last year’s CCI5* to finish inside the top 20 on the horse’s five-star debut.

    Rosie said Romantic had been feeling fit and well in preparation for their return last week (7-11 May), but then the 13-year-old mare suffered a fatal injury just beforehand.

    “She was such an amazing horse,” Rosie told H&H. “She’d already been through a lot; she had an injury in 2023 and was saved by the amazing vets from Gibbs Marsh, Amanda [O’Gorman] and Hetty [Hill]. She shouldn’t have survived that – and then she went to Badminton the following May; we didn’t think we’d still have her so that was amazing. And then this happened.”

    More about this wonderful horse

    Rosie Bradley-Hole

    Rosie Bradley-Hole (née Fry) and Romantic jump the KBIS Broken Bridge at Badminton 2024. Credit: Peter Nixon.

    H&H editor-in-chief
    Sarah has more than 20 years experience as an equestrian journalist and editor. She has reported from major championships including the Europeans and the World Equestrian Games. She has co-written books on equestrianism including The Complete Illustrated Encyclopedia of Horses & Ponies. Sarah has ridden since childhood, owned horses and ponies for over 25 years, and worked for and trained with Olympic gold medallist event rider Leslie Law prior to going to university.
    Sarah Jenkins

