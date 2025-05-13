Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore’s retirement, tributes to a Paralympic hero and other things the horse world is talking about





Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore surprised many yesterday (12 May) by announcing her retirement from race riding. Rachael’s incredible career also included Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase wins.

She wrote on social media: “I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible.”

Full story to follow

Farewell to Paralympic great Anne Dunham

The equestrian world has paid tribute to Anne Dunham OBE, a phenomenal rider and horsewoman who represented Britain at five Paralympics and won 32 championship medals including 19 golds. Anne died on 11 May aged 76.

She was described as a “trailblazer, tireless campaigner for her sport, fierce competitor and inspirational mentor” – and someone who was always kind to and supportive of other riders.

Anne was appointed MBE in 2009 and OBE in 2017 for her remarkable service to para dressage.

Tribute: Anne Dunham

Death of a top horse before Badminton

Event rider Rosie Bradley-Hole has paid tribute to her five-star ride Romantic, who had to be put down just before this year’s Mars Badminton Horse Trials.

Sarah Wild’s Cevin Z mare and Rosie jumped clear across country at last year’s CCI5* to finish inside the top 20 on the horse’s five-star debut.

Rosie said Romantic had been feeling fit and well in preparation for their return last week (7-11 May), but then the 13-year-old mare suffered a fatal injury just beforehand.

“She was such an amazing horse,” Rosie told H&H. “She’d already been through a lot; she had an injury in 2023 and was saved by the amazing vets from Gibbs Marsh, Amanda [O’Gorman] and Hetty [Hill]. She shouldn’t have survived that – and then she went to Badminton the following May; we didn’t think we’d still have her so that was amazing. And then this happened.”

More about this wonderful horse

