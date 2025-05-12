



Eventer Rosie Bradley-Hole has paid tribute to her star ride Romantic, who had to be put down just before they returned for a second Mars Badminton Horse Trials together.

Sarah Wild’s Cevin Z mare and Rosie jumped a fabulous clear across country at last year’s CCI5* to finish inside the top 20 on Romantic’s five-star debut.

Rosie said “Romy” had been feeling fitter and better than ever as she prepared to return last week (7-11 May) but the 13-year-old mare suffered a fatal injury just beforehand.

“She was such an amazing horse,” Rosie told H&H. “She’d already been through a lot; she had an injury in 2023 and was saved by the amazing vets from Gibbs Marsh, Amanda [O’Gorman] and Hetty [Hill]. She shouldn’t have survived that – and then she went to Badminton the following May; we didn’t think we’d still have her so that was amazing. And then this happened.”

Rosie took the ride on Romy in 2021 and the pair had success up to the top level, including a podium finish in the CCI4*-L at Blair in 2023.

“She was amazing,” Rosie said. “We’d been working so hard on her dressage and that was all coming together. She’d always been an amazing jumping horse and across country, I’ve never sat on anything like her.

“She was so brave, so honest, she knew where the flags were. She’d just always jump between the flags.

“She had an amazing ride at Badminton last year, she gave me her all, and we had her fitter this year; she looked great, and she was ready to go. We were so pleased with where she was, and positive about her being able to jump another clear round and get closer to the time this year, but it obviously wasn’t meant to be.”

Rosie added that Romy was a horse who loved her job, and was loved by everyone.

“She knew where her legs were, was so careful showjumping, and just ate up the Badminton fences last year, like they were nothing. Those big tables and everything, and she found an extra gear.

“She was very workmanlike but the more you did; every level she went to, she just got better and better and showed what she had in her, the engine she had. And she was such a nice person as well, so easy-going there, not mareish and so easy to deal with in every way. Everyone loved her at the yard, she was lovely. Sarah was the best owner, and so supportive in everything we did.”

She added: “Everyone’s been so nice and kind and supportive. I’m very lucky to have a very strong team around me, my husband and family, keeping me together.”

