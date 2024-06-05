{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Would you jump this? See the fences Ros Canter and Harry Meade will jump at Bramham

Pippa Roome

    • The Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for the CCI4*-L has 24 numbered fences.

    The four-star tracks at the Yorkshire event have been designed this year for the last time by Ian Stark, who will retire from course-designing duties at the end of the year.

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: Defender CCI4*-L

    Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed

    Fence 2: The British Eventing Support Trust Table

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 2

    Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

    Fence 3a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 3a

    Fence 3b

    Fence 4ab: Coopers Marquees Question

    Fence 4a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 5: Bramham is Fabulous at 50!

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 5

    Fence 6: The Lycetts Table

    Fence 7abcd: The Defender House

    Fence 7a

    Fence 7bc direct route

    Fence 7de direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 7de

    Fence 7b long route

    Fence 7cd long route

    Fence 7e long route

    Fence 8: Leeds East Airport Stick Pile

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 8

    Fence 9abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

    Fence 9a direct route

    Fence 9b direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 9b

    Fence 9c direct route

    Fence 9a alternative route

    Fence 9b alternative route

    Fence 9c alternative route

    Fence 10: The Wooded Ditch

    Fence 11ab: The Suregrow Drop

    Fence 11a direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 11a

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11b alternative route

    Fence 12ab: The Suregrown Kidney Ponds

    Fence 12a direct route

    Fence 12b direct route

    Fence 12a alternative route

    Fence 12b alternative route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 12b alternative

    Fence 13: Joules Leap of Faith

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 13

    Fence 14ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney

    Fence 14a

    Fence 14b

    Fence 15: Aardvark Safaris Kennels

    Fence 16ab: Log to Corner

    Fence 16a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 16a

    Fence 16b

    Fence 17: Generator Power Hanging Log

    Fence 18: The Insurance Emporium Either Or

    Fence 19abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

    Fence 19a direct route

    Fence 19b direct route

    Fence 19c

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 19c

    Fence 19d

    Fence 19b alternative (can only be attempted after a refusal at the direct 19b because if a rider jumps the first part of a bounce, they are always judged to have presented at the second)

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 19b alternative

    Fence 20ab: Speedi-Beet Double

    Fence 20a

    The downhill turn to fence 20b

    Fence 20b

    Fence 21: Askham Bryan College Leap

    Fence 22: Turn for Home

    Fence 23ab: The Defender Contender

    Fence 23a

    View over fence 23a to 23b

    Fence 23b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 23b

    Fence 24: Bishop Burton College Finale

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course fence 24

