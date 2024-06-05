Would you jump this? See the fences Ros Canter and Harry Meade will jump at Bramham

The Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for the CCI4*-L has 24 numbered fences.
The four-star tracks at the Yorkshire event have been designed this year for the last time by Ian Stark, who will retire from course-designing duties at the end of the year.
Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: Defender CCI4*-L
Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed
Fence 2: The British Eventing Support Trust Table
Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones
Fence 3a
Fence 3b
Fence 4ab: Coopers Marquees Question
Fence 4a
Fence 4b
Fence 5: Bramham is Fabulous at 50!
Fence 6: The Lycetts Table
Fence 7abcd: The Defender House
Fence 7a
Fence 7bc direct route
Fence 7de direct route
Fence 7b long route
Fence 7cd long route
Fence 7e long route
Fence 8: Leeds East Airport Stick Pile
Fence 9abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail
Fence 9a direct route
Fence 9b direct route
Fence 9c direct route
Fence 9a alternative route
Fence 9b alternative route
Fence 9c alternative route
Fence 10: The Wooded Ditch
Fence 11ab: The Suregrow Drop
Fence 11a direct route
Fence 11b direct route
Fence 11b alternative route
Fence 12ab: The Suregrown Kidney Ponds
Fence 12a direct route
Fence 12b direct route
Fence 12a alternative route
Fence 12b alternative route
Fence 13: Joules Leap of Faith
Fence 14ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney
Fence 14a
Fence 14b
Fence 15: Aardvark Safaris Kennels
Fence 16ab: Log to Corner
Fence 16a
Fence 16b
Fence 17: Generator Power Hanging Log
Fence 18: The Insurance Emporium Either Or
Fence 19abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond
Fence 19a direct route
Fence 19b direct route
Fence 19c
Fence 19d
Fence 19b alternative (can only be attempted after a refusal at the direct 19b because if a rider jumps the first part of a bounce, they are always judged to have presented at the second)
Fence 20ab: Speedi-Beet Double
Fence 20a
The downhill turn to fence 20b
Fence 20b
Fence 21: Askham Bryan College Leap
Fence 22: Turn for Home
Fence 23ab: The Defender Contender
Fence 23a
View over fence 23a to 23b
Fence 23b
Fence 24: Bishop Burton College Finale
