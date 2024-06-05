Would you jump this? See the fences Ros Canter and Harry Meade will jump at Bramham





The Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for the CCI4*-L has 24 numbered fences.

The four-star tracks at the Yorkshire event have been designed this year for the last time by Ian Stark, who will retire from course-designing duties at the end of the year.

Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course: Defender CCI4*-L

Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed

Fence 2: The British Eventing Support Trust Table

Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

Fence 3a

Fence 3b

Fence 4ab: Coopers Marquees Question

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 5: Bramham is Fabulous at 50!

Fence 6: The Lycetts Table

Fence 7abcd: The Defender House

Fence 7a

Fence 7bc direct route

Fence 7de direct route

Fence 7b long route

Fence 7cd long route

Fence 7e long route

Fence 8: Leeds East Airport Stick Pile

Fence 9abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

Fence 9a direct route

Fence 9b direct route

Fence 9c direct route

Fence 9a alternative route

Fence 9b alternative route

Fence 9c alternative route

Fence 10: The Wooded Ditch

Fence 11ab: The Suregrow Drop

Fence 11a direct route

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11b alternative route

Fence 12ab: The Suregrown Kidney Ponds

Fence 12a direct route

Fence 12b direct route

Fence 12a alternative route

Fence 12b alternative route

Fence 13: Joules Leap of Faith

Fence 14ab: The Equi-Trek Spinney

Fence 14a

Fence 14b

Fence 15: Aardvark Safaris Kennels

Fence 16ab: Log to Corner

Fence 16a

Fence 16b

Fence 17: Generator Power Hanging Log

Fence 18: The Insurance Emporium Either Or

Fence 19abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

Fence 19a direct route

Fence 19b direct route

Fence 19c

Fence 19d

Fence 19b alternative (can only be attempted after a refusal at the direct 19b because if a rider jumps the first part of a bounce, they are always judged to have presented at the second)

Fence 20ab: Speedi-Beet Double

Fence 20a

The downhill turn to fence 20b

Fence 20b

Fence 21: Askham Bryan College Leap

Fence 22: Turn for Home

Fence 23ab: The Defender Contender

Fence 23a

View over fence 23a to 23b

Fence 23b

Fence 24: Bishop Burton College Finale

You might also be interested in:

One horse withdrawn from holding box at Bramham first trot-up How to watch Bramham Horse Trials Get your Bramham Horse Trials tickets for 2024 Three British Olympic hopefuls among Bramham entries as starters in three four-star classes revealed

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice – our full Bramham report runs in next week’s magazine, out Thursday 13 June. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.