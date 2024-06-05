One horse withdrawn from holding box at Bramham first trot-up





One horse was withdrawn from the holding box at the Defender Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon.

Izzy Taylor was the last rider to come forward, with Sarah Van Vegchel’s Ringwood Madras, and the ground jury sent her to the holding box. Izzy then opted to withdraw rather than re-present.

The same ground jury – president Nick Burton (GBR), plus Angela Tucker (GBR) and Xavier La Sauce (FRA) – officiate over the senior Defender CCI4*-L and the under-25 CCI4*-L so they judged the horses in both sections at this Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up.

Thirty-two horses came forward in the senior section and just nine in the under-25 class. Aside from Ringwood Madras, all were accepted into the competition.

The dressage for the senior CCI4*-L starts at 11am tomorrow, with Aaron Millar and Cooley Exchange first into the arena. The under-25 class kicks off with Emma Thomas (The Buzz Factor) at 4.10pm.

The horses in the Defender CCI4*-S class do not have to trot up, but will also start the competition with dressage tomorrow in the main arena, with that section beginning at 9.20am. This is a bigger class, with just over 80 set to go to post, and will be judged by president Andrew Bennie (NZL), Anne-Marie Taylor (GBR) and Robert Stevenson (USA).

The CCI4*-S includes two horses on Britain’s Olympic shortlist – European champion Lordships Graffalo, who starts at 11.45am on Friday with Ros Canter, and Vendredi Biats, who is at 4pm on Friday under Kitty King.

You might also be interested in:

How to watch Bramham Horse Trials Three British Olympic hopefuls among Bramham entries as starters in three four-star classes revealed Get your Bramham Horse Trials tickets for 2024 ‘She’s unbelievable’: rider who cheated death takes on national championships

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.