‘Reluctant decision’ as Bramham steps down as host of BE80 national championships





Defender Bramham will no longer host the British Eventing BE80 national championships owing to viability issues, as a new venue is confirmed.

The championships had been due to take place alongside Bramham’s international horse trials (5-8 June), but today (13 February) BE announced that “following Bramham’s reluctant decision that they could no longer host the championship”, it will now take place at Chillington Hall’s fixture from 31 May to 1 June.

BE chief executive Rosie Williams thanked Bramham for its support over the past three years.

“We understand that having a stand-alone championships is not financially viable going forwards and are therefore delighted to have found a fantastic new venue in Chillington Hall,” she said.

“We will be working closely with Vicky and Janet Plant, and the team at Chillington Hall, to ensure the event is a memorable and enjoyable experience for our members.”

Bramham event director Nicholas Pritchard said it had been “a privilege to host the BE national championships over the last three years”.

“We created a volunteer army for the BE80, to whom we are eternally grateful. It’s been great fun to work with BE, and we enjoyed every aspect of hosting the class,” he said.

“It goes without saying that we explored all options and avenues to make the BE80 competition work alongside our international event but sadly we could not find a solution that made it viable. We wish all competitors the very best of luck at the new venue”.

Chillington Hall, based in Staffordshire, has previously BE80 and BE90 U18 championships and regional championships, and hosts national classes from BE80 to novice. The Chillington fixture runs on the same weekend as the BE Anyone Can Event (ACE) championships, which take place from 29 May to 1 June at Aintree International Equestrian Centre.

“With landowners who are extremely supportive, coming from an eventing and horseracing background, and an experienced organising team, the parkland venue event not only has a good geographical location but is dedicated to developing the event,” said a BE spokesperson.

“The exciting championships will now take place as part of the successful June fixture with plans to continue building more features and increase the number of trade stands and overall footfall of the event to enhance the experience for both competitors and spectators.”

Chillington Hall organiser Vicky Plant of Plant A Fence Events said the team is “very excited to have been given the responsibility of such a prestigious and popular championships”.

“Our long-term aspirations are to grow the venue as a replacement for Weston Park, building more features and growing the event to host prestigious competitions that this special venue deserves,” she said.

