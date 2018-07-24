How to watch the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead on TV

This year’s BHS Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) at Hickstead’s All England Jumping Course will be packed with big names and top-class sport.

If you can’t make it to the show yourself, you can keep up to date with the Royal International Horse Show on TV via Sky Sports Action as well as coverage via livestream on Hickstead.TV and ClipMyHorse.TV from 25 July-29 July. ClipMyHorse.TV will livestream all classes from Arena 3 throughout the entire show.

There is no terrestrial TV coverage of the show this year.

On Wednesday 25 July, all the action from the international arena will be livestreamed via Hickstead.TV.

The livestream will continue on Thursday 26 July with the show’s first international showjumping, the Bunn Leisure Vase and the Bunn Leisure Trophy, followed by the MS Amlin Eventers’ Challenge in the afternoon.

Friday 27 July is Nations Cup day at Hickstead. TV in the UK and Ireland can watch the class live on Sky Sports Action (Viewers without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a Now TV day pass to watch). Online coverage will be available to FEITV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland.

Both the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Saturday 28 July and the Longines King George V Gold Cup on Sunday 29 July, along with Saturday’s Bunn Leisure Salver and British Speed Classic, will be shown on Sky Sports Action, while FEI TV will stream Friday and Sunday’s action around the world.

This year’s coverage will include a full-scale broadcast, including commentary, of both the British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Horse Championship and the De La Hey Family Supreme Pony Championship.

Royal International Horse Show on TV

Friday 27 July: 1400 Sky Sports Action, plus full repeat at midnight

Saturday 28 July: 1400 Sky Sports Action or red button on Sky Sports Action, plus full repeat at midnight

Sunday 29 July: 1400 Sky Sports Action, plus full repeat at midnight

Royal International highlights on TV





Wednesday 1 August: 2000 — The BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup — Sky Sports Action

Sunday 5 August: 2000 — The BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup — H&C TV

Wednesday 8 August: 1900 — The British Speed Classic — H&C TV

Sunday 12 August: 1930 — The British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Championship — H&C TV

Don’t miss our Royal International Horse Show coverage on HorseandHound.co.uk

