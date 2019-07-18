“Have you got your Royal International Horse Show tickets yet?” It’s a common cry among the equestrian community at this time of year. While competitors travel around the country chasing their illusive qualifying ‘tickets’, spectators can purchase their tickets ahead of the event via the online ticket office, or they can be bought on arrival at the gate.

The Longines Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) is one of the biggest outdoor shows in England. This year’s RIHS runs from 23—28 July at the All England Jumping Course at Hickstead in West Sussex.

Royal International Horse Show ticket prices

Entry is free on Tuesday 23 July while national showjumping and coloured showing classes take place in the outside rings.

The show gets fully underway on Wednesday 24 July, with national classes starting the international arena action. Standard admission tickets cost £20 for adults, £15 for senior citizens and £10 for children. It costs an additional £10 to park your car. Alternatively you can buy a family ticket for £60, which provides entry for two adults and two children. If you would like entry to the members’ facilities, you can upgrade your tickets by paying slightly more (£30 adults; £25 seniors/children, £100 family).

International competition begins on Thursday 25 July. The only UK leg of the FEI Nations Cup takes place on Friday 26 July, Ladies’ Day on Saturday 27 July hosts the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the richest class of the show — Longines King George V Gold Cup — takes place on Sunday 28 July.

Tickets cost the same from Thursday through Sunday with general admission for adults at £25, senior citizens £20, children £15, plus £10 to park your car. A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £75. Once again members’ upgrades are available (£40 adults, £30 children/seniors, £130 family). Adults and senior citizens can also purchase six-day passes, which include parking for £125 and £110 respectively, or £160 and £145 respectively if you wish to upgrade t0 a members’ pass.

Annual memberships are available too. These cost £180 for adults (or £200 including car parking), £135 for senior citizens (or £160 with car parking), £135 for a child and £480 for a family, including parking.

