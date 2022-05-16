



The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead in West Sussex hosts a number of prestigious shows including the Hickstead Derby, the Royal International Horse Show and the All England Jumping Championships. Finding a hotel near Hickstead will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Hickstead, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the showground (BN6 9NS).

Hotels near Hickstead

Travelodge Hickstead

Distance to Hickstead: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

The Hickstead, Goddards Green

Distance to Hickstead: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Burgess Hill

Distance to Hickstead: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, Cuckfield

Distance to Hickstead: 5.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The George, Henfield

Distance to Hickstead: 5.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Bull, Ditchling

Distance to Hickstead: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Haywards Heath

Distance to Hickstead: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Leonardslee House, Crabtree

Distance to Hickstead: 8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Hickstead

The Horse Inn Hurst, Hurstpierpoint

Distance to Hickstead: 2.3 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Morleys Rooms, Hurstpierpoint

Distance to Hickstead: 2.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

South Cottage, Twineham

Distance to Hickstead: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

North Cottage, Twineham

Distance to Hickstead: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Clayton Wickham Farmhouse, Hurst Wickham

Distance to Hickstead: 4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

John Saxby Place, Hassocks

Distance to Hickstead: 4.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Cuckfield

Distance to Hickstead: 6.3 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

The Windmill Inn, Littleworth

Distance to Hickstead: 7.3 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Duck Lodge with hot tub, Pyecombe

Distance to Hickstead: 5.8 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com



Holiday lets and apartments near Hickstead

Old Mill Lodge, Hurstpierpoint

Distance to Hickstead: 1.8 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

The Oak Rooms, Hurstpierpoint

Distance to Hickstead: 2.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Danny Lodge, Hurstpierpoint

Distance to Hickstead: 3.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Danny Studio, Hurstpierpoint

Distance to Hickstead: 3.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

East Lodge, Bolney

Distance to Hickstead: 3.9 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Orchard Lodge, Bolney

Distance to Hickstead: 4.5 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Wolstonbury Getaway, Clayton

Distance to Hickstead: 4.7 miles | Type: 1-bed chalet | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Country Home, Woodmancote

Distance to Hickstead: 4.9 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Dyke Farm Barn, Poynings

Distance to Hickstead: 5.6 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Hazelgrove Apartment, Haywards Heath

Distance to Hickstead: 7.2 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Tovey Lodge, Ditchling

Distance to Hickstead: 7.6 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

