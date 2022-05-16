{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Need somewhere to stay near Hickstead? We’ve found plenty of options…

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead in West Sussex hosts a number of prestigious shows including the Hickstead Derby, the Royal International Horse Show and the All England Jumping Championships. Finding a hotel near Hickstead will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Hickstead, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the showground (BN6 9NS).

    Hotels near Hickstead

    Travelodge Hickstead

    Distance to Hickstead: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    The Hickstead, Goddards Green

    Distance to Hickstead: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Burgess Hill

    Distance to Hickstead: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, Cuckfield

    Distance to Hickstead: 5.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The George, Henfield

    Distance to Hickstead: 5.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Bull, Ditchling

    Distance to Hickstead: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Haywards Heath

    Distance to Hickstead: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Leonardslee House, Crabtree

    Distance to Hickstead: 8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Hickstead

    The Horse Inn Hurst, Hurstpierpoint

    Distance to Hickstead: 2.3 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Morleys Rooms, Hurstpierpoint

    Distance to Hickstead: 2.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    South Cottage, Twineham

    Distance to Hickstead: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    North Cottage, Twineham

    Distance to Hickstead: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Clayton Wickham Farmhouse, Hurst Wickham

    Distance to Hickstead: 4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    John Saxby Place, Hassocks

    Distance to Hickstead: 4.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    The Wheatsheaf Inn, Cuckfield

    Distance to Hickstead: 6.3 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Windmill Inn, Littleworth

    Distance to Hickstead: 7.3 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Duck Lodge with hot tub, Pyecombe

    Distance to Hickstead: 5.8 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday lets and apartments near Hickstead

    Old Mill Lodge, Hurstpierpoint

    Distance to Hickstead: 1.8 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Oak Rooms, Hurstpierpoint

    Distance to Hickstead: 2.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Danny Lodge, Hurstpierpoint

    Distance to Hickstead: 3.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Danny Studio, Hurstpierpoint

    Distance to Hickstead: 3.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    East Lodge, Bolney

    Distance to Hickstead: 3.9 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Orchard Lodge, Bolney

    Distance to Hickstead: 4.5 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Wolstonbury Getaway, Clayton

    Distance to Hickstead: 4.7 miles | Type: 1-bed chalet | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Country Home, Woodmancote

    Distance to Hickstead: 4.9 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Dyke Farm Barn, Poynings

    Distance to Hickstead: 5.6 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Hazelgrove Apartment, Haywards Heath

    Distance to Hickstead: 7.2 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Tovey Lodge, Ditchling

    Distance to Hickstead: 7.6 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...