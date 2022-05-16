The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead in West Sussex hosts a number of prestigious shows including the Hickstead Derby, the Royal International Horse Show and the All England Jumping Championships. Finding a hotel near Hickstead will help you make the most of your visit to the venue, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Hickstead, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the showground (BN6 9NS).
Hotels near Hickstead
Travelodge Hickstead
Distance to Hickstead: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Hickstead, Goddards Green
Distance to Hickstead: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Premier Inn Burgess Hill
Distance to Hickstead: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, Cuckfield
Distance to Hickstead: 5.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The George, Henfield
Distance to Hickstead: 5.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
The Bull, Ditchling
Distance to Hickstead: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Premier Inn Haywards Heath
Distance to Hickstead: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Leonardslee House, Crabtree
Distance to Hickstead: 8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Hickstead
The Horse Inn Hurst, Hurstpierpoint
Distance to Hickstead: 2.3 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Morleys Rooms, Hurstpierpoint
Distance to Hickstead: 2.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
South Cottage, Twineham
Distance to Hickstead: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
North Cottage, Twineham
Distance to Hickstead: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Clayton Wickham Farmhouse, Hurst Wickham
Distance to Hickstead: 4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
John Saxby Place, Hassocks
Distance to Hickstead: 4.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Wheatsheaf Inn, Cuckfield
Distance to Hickstead: 6.3 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
The Windmill Inn, Littleworth
Distance to Hickstead: 7.3 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Duck Lodge with hot tub, Pyecombe
Distance to Hickstead: 5.8 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Holiday lets and apartments near Hickstead
Old Mill Lodge, Hurstpierpoint
Distance to Hickstead: 1.8 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
The Oak Rooms, Hurstpierpoint
Distance to Hickstead: 2.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Danny Lodge, Hurstpierpoint
Distance to Hickstead: 3.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Danny Studio, Hurstpierpoint
Distance to Hickstead: 3.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
East Lodge, Bolney
Distance to Hickstead: 3.9 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Orchard Lodge, Bolney
Distance to Hickstead: 4.5 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Wolstonbury Getaway, Clayton
Distance to Hickstead: 4.7 miles | Type: 1-bed chalet | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Country Home, Woodmancote
Distance to Hickstead: 4.9 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Dyke Farm Barn, Poynings
Distance to Hickstead: 5.6 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Hazelgrove Apartment, Haywards Heath
Distance to Hickstead: 7.2 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Tovey Lodge, Ditchling
Distance to Hickstead: 7.6 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
