‘A spectacular return’: delight as Hickstead Derby to make comeback





The Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby will make its comeback in 2022 after its two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, as tickets go on sale.

The All England Jumping Course has confirmed Hickstead’s premier fixtures, the Derby meeting and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup at the Longines Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), will take place next year following the return of crowds to large sporting events. The Derby meeting will be held from 23-26 June, and the RIHS from 26-31 July. The ICE Horseboxes All England Dressage Festival will take place from 12-15 May, and the All England September Tour from 31 August – 4 September and 7-11 September.

Hickstead executive director Lizzie Bunn said the past two years had been “incredibly challenging” with Hickstead’s main events being cancelled. This year a national show was held in place of the Derby meeting on the same dates in June, and although the RIHS went ahead in July, it did not feature its usual five-star international showjumping classes.

“We were fortunate that we could run some events behind closed doors or in a reduced format, but we did miss our large-scale shows and especially our iconic classes. Now we are busy planning a spectacular return for both our international fixtures, starting off with the celebrations of the 60th running of the Al Shira’aa Derby,” said Ms Bunn.

“The Al Shira’aa Derby is our busiest day of the year, with crowds flocking here to West Sussex to see who can conquer the fearsome course and be added to the roll call of champions. We can’t wait to see who will lift the trophy in this important year. It’s one class that people love to watch in person, and a full and enthusiastic crowd is part of what makes the Derby special.”

Ms Bunn added that the Royal International will welcome back some of the “most prestigious classes” anywhere in the world including the King George V Cup and the Nations Cup.

“It’s been two years since we’ve run these classes and every equestrian fan will be looking forward to them being back in their usual place in the showjumping calendar,” she said.

The Hickstead box office is open with a 10% early bird discount available for Hickstead tickets bought online.

