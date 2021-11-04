2022 Royal International Horse Show judges announced





The 2022 Royal International Horse Show judges have been confirmed by the organisers.

The prestigious championship show is to be held at the All England Showground, Hickstead, from Wednesday 26 to Sunday 31 July 2022.

The judges are as follows:

Coloured horses (ride) — Miss Stephanie Turner

Coloured horses (conf) and coloured supreme — Mrs Julie Templeton

Coloured ponies (show) — Lady Ria Holmes

Coloured ponies (conf) and coloured supreme — Mr John Maynard

Working hunter ponies — Miss Justine Armstrong Small (jump) and Miss Margaret Traves (conf)

Show hunter ponies — Miss Cathy Hyde (show) and Mrs Gill Simpson (conf)

Pure-bred Arabs — Mrs Lynne Lidbury

Hackneys — Mr Peter Gray

UKPH M&M young riders and amateur — Mr Erik Mackechnie-Guire (show) and Mrs Kathleen Scott (conf)

Ladies hunter and amateur riding horses — Mrs Michelle Burgess (ride) and Mr Jerome Harforth (conf)

Hunters, lightweights (ride) — Miss Faye Ludlow

Middleweights (ride) — Mr David Ingle

Heavyweights (ride) — Mr Chris Gordon

Hunters (conf) — Mrs Rosemary Morris

Shoeing prize — Mr Andrew Casserly

BSPS Heritage M&M open — Mrs Helen Horsfall (show) and Mrs Valerie Hodgett (conf)

BSPS Heritage M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs Tweetie Nimmo (show) and Mrs Ann Bigley (conf)

Amateur hunter — Mrs Lesley Jones and Ian Smeeth

Working hunter — Mrs Sophie Buckley (ride) and Mr Martin Davies (conf)

Riding horses — Mrs Samantha Stephenson (ride) and Mrs Julie Templeton (conf)

M&M WHP — Mrs Tweetie Nimmo (jump) and Mrs Ann Nicholls (conf)

Small hunter — Mrs Tracey Bailey (ride) and Mrs Valerie Gingell (conf)

Hacks — Mrs Adele Hanson (ride) and Mrs Stephanie Hill (conf)

Intermediates (all types) — Mrs Sandra Bucknell (show) and Ms Kaye Baker (conf)

Pretty Polly — Mrs Janet James and Martin Jones

Miniatures — Mrs Lorraine Rowntree

SADL classes — Mr Terry Pendry & Miss Molly Brookes

Part-bred Arabs — Mr Leon King (ride) and Mrs Eleanor Lyttle

(conf)

Maxi cobs — Mr Wayne Thorneycroft (ride) and Mrs Pippa Moon (conf)

Show pony lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type — Miss Lucinda Haines (show) and Mr Richard Ramsay (conf)

Show ponies — Mrs Sharron Kivlochan (show) and Mrs Marilyn Ludlow (conf)

Nursery stakes — Mrs Tamara Strapp (conf) and Mr John Pool (jump)

Intermediate working hunter — Mrs Tamara Strapp (conf) and Mr John Poole (jumping)

Cobs — Mr Brian Murphy (ride) and Mr David Bartram-Lawton (conf)

Working show horses, amateur hacks and amateur maxi cob — Mrs Kate Nicholson (ride) and Mrs Janet Cope (conf)

Amateur Cobs — Miss Rebecca Adlam (ride) and Mrs Pauline Miller (conf)

Supreme ridden horse and pony championships — Mrs Sue Bunn plus two others TBC

