25 show ring stars at the 2021 Royal International Horse Show





Couldn’t make the 2021 Royal International Horse Show, or want to relive the action?

It was a show to remember, with a leading showman and his cob of a lifetime both retiring from the sport after clinching the Winston Churchill supreme, and a show pony mare lifting two titles on route to the overall Dick Saunders accolade.

Here are 25 combinations who reigned at Hickstead…

1. Greendown Mandarin

Beatrice Taverner-Jordan is mini supreme on Susan Brewis’ lead rein of hunter type. The pair are led out by producer John Harvey.

2. Supernova

Jessica Williams and her own native gelding win their class before scooping the amateur coloured supreme.

3. Bloomfield Eloquence

The seven-year-old middleweight owned by Angela Coggins gives 19-year-old Alice Homer her first RIHS ladies’ win.

4. Roquefort Papillon

The coloured pony supreme was awarded to Sophia Chambers aboard her own plaited pony, a former HOYS winner.

5. Buriana Larkrise

Eileen Jenkins’ home-bred gelding, by The Up With The Lark, captures the riding horse honours for Hannah Horton and Team Ramsay-Horton.

6. Bart

Vicky Smith’s own plaited horse is reserve overall coloured supreme.

7. Frederiksminde Volcano

After winning the 143cm class, the Connemara and Vicki Casey storm to the M&M working hunter pony championship.

8. Merrycorner Mister Bui

Zara Brookes and her father Nick’s 153cm contender wins the show hunter pony title, repeating his result achieved in 2019.

9. Spot On Noilly Prat

Eloise Van Prague rides the eight-year-old Free Spirit mare to the junior coloured supreme for owner Karen Meekins.

10. MJM Laszlo

Nicole Anderson-Lockhead wins two showjumping classes as well as the overall working hunter supreme aboard Paulette Cooper’s winning heavyweight.

11. Nipna Invictus

Reserve for the young rider crown is Caitlin Hamilton and her own Dales gelding, who came through from the intermediate class.

12. Rafeekah

Kimberley Bates steers her own Arab to win his section championship in the Longines International Arena.

13. Red Butler

On his first trip to the RIHS, Lisa Davey’s six-year-old lightweight impresses the judges and the crowds to lift the supreme cob award.

14. Wilderness Early Bird

After winning both part-bred and show pony championships, the 12-year-old mare gives rider Mia Donaldson her first RIHS Dick Saunders supreme pony title.

15. Our Cashel Blue

The coloured champion is crowned Winston Churchill supreme with a perfect score of 30/30 with Allister Hood.

16. Ballinclare

Despite being just a five-year-old, Alice Homer’s mare is crowned intermediate champion and is placed third overall in the supreme crowning.

17. Wall Street II

Sarah Harper’s small hunter, just a six-year-old, takes class victory with Jayne Ross, who was also open hunter champion on Kay Campbell’s Temple Ogue.

18. Chantilly Bojangles

Lucy Lockwood tops the amateur hunter supreme on her own lightweight.

19. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

The chestnut lightweight is second in the amateur lightweights and picks up section reserve for his owner/rider Camilla Davies.

20. UK Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow

Harriet Miller leads the four-year-old RIHS first-timer to the miniature horse supreme.

21. Parkgate Royal Visit William

Nick Brookes’ small hack is crowned hack supreme for his producer Robert Walker.

22. Rowfantina Orlando-Bloom

The RIHS debutante scores the mini Heritage tri-colour for nine-year-old James Burchell and his connections.

23. Salcombe Starehole Bay

Felicity Thompson watches her own home-bred Dartmoor stallion and his producer Katy Marriott-Payne land the supreme Heritage ridden before taking reserve in the overall pony supreme.

24. Thunderbolt Fairy Robin Bambi

Megan White’s Connemara is crowned young rider supreme with 16-year-old Grace Litherland.

25. Woodfield Jovial Joker

The 143cm winner achieves the overall BSPS working hunter pony title with Mollie Mae Jeffrey.

