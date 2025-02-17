



It can be difficult to stay motivated when gateways are still ankle-deep in mud and riding before or after work means tacking up in darkness.

But with spring shows kicking off and a summer season just around the corner, here are 10 amateur-only goals to get you off the sofa and into the saddle. Just remember, before you enter a show, you must make sure that you consult the rules on amateur status, as there are variations.

Amateur showing classes for riders in 2025

1. If you have your heart set on riding at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) but aren’t quite sure how to get there, check out SEIB’s Search for a Star (SFAS) series. They run their own series of qualifiers, with half their championships hosted at HOYS, and the other half hosted at Your Horse Live (YHL). The SFAS series has its own team of judges who travel from qualifier to qualifier.

The judges are all super-experienced in the ring, and will offer tips and advice on how to make the best of your exhibit. If you’re lucky enough to be headed to HOYS through SEIB, they have dedicated training to make sure you have the best time. There are two new classes for 2025, one for rare breeds, and one for rescued horses and ponies.

2. Offering an all-singing, all-dancing glitzy experience, STARS is a favourite on the grassroots calendar. Thousands of riding club members attempt qualification for the November finals held at Aintree Equestrian Centre each year.

For your chance to compete, you’ll need to be a member of one of 60 affiliated riding clubs, and collect points at the relevant shows. New for this year is a Dartmoor special in honour of the Dartmoor Pony Society’s centenary celebrations.

3. Though The Showing Register (TSR) accepts membership for professional and semi-professional riders, as well as home-produced showing enthusiasts, their amateur offering is expanding once again for 2025. As ever, you can attend clinics to add to your skills and pick up qualification for the TSR Talent Spotting Finals.

These finals are held at their championship show where you’ll also find direct qualifiers for HOYS. Their new Amateur of the Year championships in December can be qualified for at around 40 grassroots and smaller county shows.

4. The British Show Pony Society’s (BSPS) Pretty Polly classes are for home-produced pony exhibitors and are an enduring favourite. The finals are held at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), so they offer a second class for those competing at open level, as well as a chance for younger and less experienced combinations to compete alongside, rather than against, showing greats at one of our most iconic showgrounds.

5. Similarly, horse exhibitors have a range of amateur classes hosted at the RIHS, and governed by the British Show Horse Association (BSHA). Whilst there are prizes and championships for the highest placed home-produced combinations, horses in these classes can be produced, offering riders whose circumstances mean they cannot keep a horse ticking-over themselves to compete against fellow amateurs.

6. Want strictly home-produced horse classes but still want to ride at one of the show season’s biggest events? Look to the BSHA’s range of Rising Star classes at the London International Horse Show (LIHS).

This year, there are three new classes; a Young Rider Style and Performance for riders under 25 years old, an over-25 Style and Performance, and Ladies Side Saddle Style and Performance. All three will be judged entirely on performance with no conformation aspect, hopefully enticing owners of all types over 148cm, not only your usual hack, cob or riding horse and so on.

7. As well as a Rising Star section at LIHS for former racehorses, the Jockey Club’s Retraining of Racehorses have the RoR Amateur Ridden Show Series that culminates in a fabulous championship at the iconic Hickstead Derby Meeting in June.

8. If you’re home-produced and have a veteran horse or pony, then look at the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd’s offering. They run finals at both the RIHS and LIHS. Seniors are split into three age categories at qualifiers, and the finals are a super celebration of older horses and ponies who still love having a job and getting out and about.

9. For coloured horses and ponies, there is a special championship for the highest placed home-produced exhibit in each of the BSPA’s coloured classes at the RIHS, and CHAPS UK have an amateur championship at their championship show held at Arena UK every August.

10. If you enjoy showing your home-produced horse or pony in hand as well as under saddle, the National Pony Society (NPS) Summer Championships may be where you should set your sights, with a host of classes and championships for amateur and home-produced combinations to choose from – some you’ll need to qualify for beforehand, and others you can enter on the day.

