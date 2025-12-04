Two new performance showing classes added to London International for 2026





The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) is adding two new working sports pony performance classes to its London International Horse Show (LIHS) finals for the 2026 season.

The first will be for mares or geldings not exceeding 148cm with riders not to have attained their 18th birthday on the first of January. The second will be also be open to stallions, with an upper height limit of 158cm but no lower height. This class will be open to riders over the age of 16 but with no age limit. Fences will be set at a maximum of 85cm and 95cm respectively. In both classes, ponies and horses will need to be plaited.

“We are delighted to work with LIHS, to add these two new classes into London following the overwhelming success of other classes we introduced that have brought new riders into showing and supported our agricultural and county shows,” said Paul Cook, BSPS national chairman. “These performance-oriented classes offer more opportunities for riders to experience the thrill of competing at this world-renowned show.”

How London’s new showing classes will be judged

The judging format is also new with emphasis placed squarely on performance, as with the BSPS’s current offering at London, except for its heritage final.

While conformation is considered, ponies will not be stripped (trotted up in-hand without their saddle) – any assessment of conformation will be done with the rider on board.

Riders will enter the ring individually as in traditional working pony classes, but will be asked to present their pony to the judge, then walk away and trot back towards the judge before commencing their jumping round, with a mark of 10 allocated for this initial phase.

A further 30 marks will be available for style, technique and athleticism whilst jumping. At the end of their round, riders are asked to gallop their pony down the long side of the ring, for which a mark out of 10 will be awarded.

Riders will then canter, trot, walk and halt, demonstrating, manners, correct paces and training, for which a mark of 10 will be awarded.

A final mark of 10 will be awarded for the style, position and effectiveness of the rider.

In each class 50 marks will be allocated to a clear round, with 10 penalties deducted for each knockdown, 15 penalties for the first refusal, 20 penalties for the second refusal and a third refusal or fall or the rider or pony will result in disqualification.

This gives a possible total of 120 marks. In the event of a tie the total jumping mark takes precedence, followed by the effectiveness of the rider.

These new showing classes at LIHS will be in addition to the successfully established lead-rein and first-ridden working sports pony finals, and the cradle and nursery stakes classes.

There will be 15 opportunities to qualify for these classes, which will be open to members and non-members of the BSPS. Non-members will need to join to compete at the final.

Nick Brooks Ward, operations director at LIHS said: “Following the tremendous success of classes we have introduced in partnership with the BSPS, this was the next step to widen opportunities for riders to compete at London. We are delighted these new classes continue to focus on ponies’ performance and effectiveness of the rider.”

