{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

From PC ponies to veteran coloureds: meet the 12 SEIB Search for a Star winners at Your Horse Live 2025

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • Twelve combinations were crowned SEIB Search for a Star winners at Your Horse Live 2025 over the weekend. Spectators were treated a spectacle with amateur combinations of all breeds, types and shapes turning out polished to perfection for their 11 finals before amateur and professional combinations went head to head in the open Still A Star final for veteran horses and ponies.

    SEIB Search for a Star winners at Your Horse Live 2025

    Hannah Brown leading We Ride At Dawn

    1. We Ride At Dawn

    Lancashire-based Hannah Brown and her own We Ride At Dawn – or “Hector” – graduated from the in-hand horse final to land the in-hand championship and then the overall supreme.

    Efa Moore riding Thistledown Alice, lead by Laura Moore

    2. Thistledown Alice

    Welsh section A mare Thistledown Alice and five-year-old Pentyrch Pony Club member Efa Moore won the Pony Club SEIB Search for a Star lead-rein final and then the ridden championship, before finally standing reserve supreme. They were led throughout by Efa’s mum, Laura Moore.

    Sofia Drummond riding Weston Candy Girl

    3. Weston Candy Girl

    Known as “Candyfloss” at home, Lucy Drummond’s Welsh section A Weston Candy girl and her rider Sofia Drummond stood reserve champion ridden having won the Pony Club SEIB Search for a Star first ridden final.

    Emily Masters and Broadtown Make A Wish

    4. Broadtown Make A Wish

    Kathryn Masters’ Broadtown Make A Wish was reserve champion in-hand having won the in-hand plaited pony final, handled by Kathryn’s daughter Emily Masters.

    Maisie Filler leading Charlwood Not The Norm

    5. Charlwood Not The Norm

    Liz Filler’s 20-year-old Charlwood Not The Norm was handled by Liz’ daughter Maisie Filler to win the in-hand veteran spoils.

    Chillham Night Sky and Chillham Night Sky

    6. Chillham Night Sky

    The in-hand mountain and moorland (M&M) spoils headed home with Andrew Elsworth and his own Connemara mare Chillham Night Sky.

    Chelcea Brough and Luneside Mario

    7. Luneside Mario

    Despite a blow-out on their journey from Cumbria to the show, Luneside Mario and owner Chelcea Brough topped the in-hand traditional, native type and rare breeds final.

    Clare Castle with Minnie

    8. Minnie

    Kent-based Clare Castle and her own Minnie topped the in-hand rescue horse or pony final.

    Hannah White riding Delamere Kaleidoscope

    9. Delamere Kaleidoscope

    South Shropshire Riding Club member Hannah White won the British Riding Clubs Search for a Star show horse or pony astride Delamere Kaleidoscope.

    Alice Taylor riding Rising Phoenix

    10. Rising Phoenix

    Alice Taylor, 10, rode Rising Phoenix to the Pony Club SEIB Search for a Star open title.

    Sarah Hobbs riding Wishaw Ellie May

    11. Wishaw Ellie May

    Welsh section D Wishaw Ellie May and her owner Sarah Hobbs landed the SEIB Search for a Star ridden M&M final.

    Jill Wormall and Colour Coded

    12. Colour Coded

    Jill Wormall and her own 17-year-old Colour Coded won the SEIB Still A Star veteran final, the only final open to amateur and professionals alike.

    You may also be interested in:

    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
    Bethan Simons

    You may like...