



Twelve combinations were crowned SEIB Search for a Star winners at Your Horse Live 2025 over the weekend. Spectators were treated a spectacle with amateur combinations of all breeds, types and shapes turning out polished to perfection for their 11 finals before amateur and professional combinations went head to head in the open Still A Star final for veteran horses and ponies.

SEIB Search for a Star winners at Your Horse Live 2025

1. We Ride At Dawn

Lancashire-based Hannah Brown and her own We Ride At Dawn – or “Hector” – graduated from the in-hand horse final to land the in-hand championship and then the overall supreme.

2. Thistledown Alice

Welsh section A mare Thistledown Alice and five-year-old Pentyrch Pony Club member Efa Moore won the Pony Club SEIB Search for a Star lead-rein final and then the ridden championship, before finally standing reserve supreme. They were led throughout by Efa’s mum, Laura Moore.

3. Weston Candy Girl

Known as “Candyfloss” at home, Lucy Drummond’s Welsh section A Weston Candy girl and her rider Sofia Drummond stood reserve champion ridden having won the Pony Club SEIB Search for a Star first ridden final.

4. Broadtown Make A Wish

Kathryn Masters’ Broadtown Make A Wish was reserve champion in-hand having won the in-hand plaited pony final, handled by Kathryn’s daughter Emily Masters.

5. Charlwood Not The Norm

Liz Filler’s 20-year-old Charlwood Not The Norm was handled by Liz’ daughter Maisie Filler to win the in-hand veteran spoils.

6. Chillham Night Sky

The in-hand mountain and moorland (M&M) spoils headed home with Andrew Elsworth and his own Connemara mare Chillham Night Sky.

7. Luneside Mario

Despite a blow-out on their journey from Cumbria to the show, Luneside Mario and owner Chelcea Brough topped the in-hand traditional, native type and rare breeds final.

8. Minnie

Kent-based Clare Castle and her own Minnie topped the in-hand rescue horse or pony final.

9. Delamere Kaleidoscope

South Shropshire Riding Club member Hannah White won the British Riding Clubs Search for a Star show horse or pony astride Delamere Kaleidoscope.

10. Rising Phoenix

Alice Taylor, 10, rode Rising Phoenix to the Pony Club SEIB Search for a Star open title.

11. Wishaw Ellie May

Welsh section D Wishaw Ellie May and her owner Sarah Hobbs landed the SEIB Search for a Star ridden M&M final.

12. Colour Coded

Jill Wormall and her own 17-year-old Colour Coded won the SEIB Still A Star veteran final, the only final open to amateur and professionals alike.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: