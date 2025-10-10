



Alice Kent added the icing to Jo Richardson’s birthday cake when she rode Jo’s Whistle to fight off strong competition and land a win in the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star hunter championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Jo said: “I didn’t think these things happened to people like us. And on my birthday, too – what a present! Not in a million years did I think Alice and Whistle would win today; we were just hoping to be placed.”

By Anne Bassett’s thoroughbred stallion Aveia, Whistle was bred and backed by the amateur duo, making the win all the more special.

“This is beyond amazing”, said Jo, adding, “several of her half siblings have done well in showing, too.”

The SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championships at HOYS give amateur riders the rare chance to compete at this major championship show. The Search for a Star championships have taken place at the prestigious end of season show since 1998, giving thousands of amateur riders the opportunity to compete at HOYS with many going on to enjoy success in open classes.

Series organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We are thrilled to be providing these opportunities for amateur riders. The HOYS Search for a Star championships are the culmination of months, and in some cases years, of preparation and training for the riders and their horses and ponies.”

Search for a Star winners will be vying for the overall championship accolade in the Andrews Bowen International Arena later in the week. Don’t forget that you can keep up to date with all results via our live blog.

