    • A home-bred combination head home to Sussex crowned lead-rein hunter pony champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

    Seven-year-old Isabel Burchel piloted her grandmother Mandy Burchell-Small’s Rowfantina Man Of The Match to the lead-rein hunter pony champion title, sponsored here by Enablelink UK. Making it a thoroughly family affair, the pair were led by Isabel’s father, and Mandy’s son, Oliver Burchell.

    “To have bred the pony, have it led by my son and ridden by my daughter is a dream. The winning here is the icing on the cake,” said Mandy. “I’ve been very lucky that two of my grandchildren have won here on ponies I bred,” she added.

    The six-year-old Welsh section B, by Monksfield Jupiter, is known as Matty at home.

    “My brother James named him,” explained Isabel. “He’s mad about football and when he was man of the match he came home and said it would be a good name for Matty when he was a foal.”

    Asked if Matty was a favourite, Isabel concluded that he is now her favourite, and explained that she is also enjoying practicing her first ridden shows with him at home.

    The pair also enjoy a turn over fences, and have qualified for the London International sports pony class, again with Oliver leading.

    Matty and Isabel have also twice stood second at the Royal International (RIHS), where Oliver once led Isabel’s older brother James to the supreme pony accolade.

    In reserve was another Welsh section B, Tracey Brady’s seasoned Kingsmead Fanfare 17-year-old, Priestwood Roc Star (Rocky). He was ridden by Tracey’s son, Austin Brady Brook, 6, and led by producer Sarah Newbold, who has twice led him to the top spot in this class with Austin’s older brother Greyson on board.

    “Rocky didn’t really like retirement – he didn’t want to stay in his field,” sais Sarah, “So he came back out when Austin wanted a ride.”
    A total professional, Rocky has campaigned two shows this year.

    “He went to the Scottish Horse Show and qualified, and now he’s come here,” said Sarah.

