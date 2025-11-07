The ‘wisdom, grace and enduring beauty’ of older horses celebrated in new HOYS championship





A new championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2026 will “pay tribute to the wisdom, grace, and enduring beauty of the veteran horse”.

HOYS organiser Grandstand said it is “thrilled” to announce the new class for next year, the Veteran Horse Society (VHS) ridden veteran of the year championship.

“This exciting addition will celebrate the remarkable partnership between riders and their much-loved older equines, offering competitors the chance to showcase their veterans in front of a world-class audience,” the spokesperson said.

“The new championship will shine a spotlight on the longevity, versatility, and enduring spirit of horses aged 15 and over.”

The class will be sponsored by the society, which was founded over 20 years ago to celebrate and support older horses and ponies. It will be run under VHS rules, so open to amateurs only

Its founder Julianne Aston said: “The Veteran Horse Society is delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to open the famous HOYS curtains to the world of the older equine. It’s a privilege to host the very first veteran championship at this prestigious event.

“We believe spectators and competitors alike will be inspired by the quality, condition and presence of these incredible animals who have earned their place in the ‘arena of dreams.’”

There will be 10 qualifiers held across the country next year, at which tickets will be available for the Andrews Bowen International Arena next October.

“The introduction of the ridden veteran horse of the year championship reinforces HOYS’ commitment to celebrating every stage of the equine journey – from rising stars to lifelong companions,” the Grandstand spokesperson said. “This new class is sure to become a crowd favourite, paying tribute to the wisdom, grace, and enduring beauty of the veteran horse.”

