Which golden oldies reigned at the National Veteran championships?

Now in its sixth year, the National Veteran championships, hosted by the Veteran Horse Society, saw strong class entries across the board. Competitors from around the country came in floods to celebrate their very own ‘golden oldies’.

The Veteran Horse Society was founded by Julianne Aston more than 20 years ago and is dedicated to all horses and ponies aged 15 and over.

The championship fixture has become the highlight of the veteran calendar, bringing together the hundreds of veteran horse owners and carers, for one weekend of the year.

Check out these highlights from the 2019 fixture…

1. Crowd favourite

The overall mountain and moorland supreme final was clinched by Gary Snaith and his beautiful 19-year-old Shetland mare Schivas Victoria.

2. Young talent

The equitation class for riders 15 years and under was won by Isobel Kinvig and Mrs Kinvig’s 19-year-old gelding Glengoole Lad. This was Lad’s third show back after a seven year break from the show ring.

3. A special guest

Team GB member and Veteran Horse Society member Lindsay Hancock delighted the crowds with a dressage to music performance with her team horse Barachiel. Lindsay’s student Blythe Senior joined her riding No Limit D, who is aged 24.

4. Dressed to the nines

The popular costume class saw the Fell pony Clarmount Bengeman, aged 21, and his owner Rebecca Rawlinson land the in-hand title.

5. Picture perfect

Rose Sinclair-James and 17-year-old Half Irish were crowned overall ridden champions.

6. Team work

Laura Kenyon-Brodie and 22-year-old Maysong and Beth Hutchinson with 19-year-old Tamiros took victory in the pairs class.

7. A for effort

Strictly fancy dress-age winner was Claire Hazeldine and her 20-year-old Taking the Biscuit, while the best costume award went to Amelia Stevens and Glenives Princess Sylvia (above).

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. Check out the full 2019 Horse of the Year Show report in this week’s issue

