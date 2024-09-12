All about equine Cushing’s disease, with Boehringer Ingelheim | A Horse & Hound Podcast promotional feature





A Horse & Hound Podcast promotional feature with Boehringer Ingelheim

Welcome to this Horse & Hound Podcast promotional feature with Boehringer Ingelheim, in which our podcast host Alex Robinson speaks to globally renowned specialist equine vet Professor Andy Durham about the key signs of equine Cushing’s disease in horses and ponies. They also discuss how animals with the condition can be managed to live happy and healthy lives, as well as how you can claim a free* test for your horse this autumn via Boehringer Ingelheim’s Care About Cushing’s scheme.

You can listen online here or via your favourite podcast app.

An introduction to this podcast…

H&H’s podcast host Alex Robinson explains: “Cushing’s is a condition that most horse owners have heard of at some point, but there’s quite a lot of confusion about what exactly it is, what the signs are, and how to manage a horse with Cushing’s. So in this podcast we are going to cover those subjects. Cushing’s is thought to affect 20% of horses over the age of 15, and it’s one of the most common disease syndromes recognised in horses and ponies in the UK.

“Boehringer Ingelheim’s main aim is to arm owners with information so they know the science to look out for. And they also want to make sure that owners are aware that a free test is available by a Bohringer Ingelheim scheme called Care About Cushing’s, and we’ll hear more about the that later.

“Today we’re joined by two very special guests. The first is leading equine vet, Professor Andy Durham, who’s based at Liphook Equine Hospital and is a world renowned expert in the field of Cushing’s, and the second is Sarah Oxborough, whose 23-year-old Welsh section C pony George was diagnosed with Cushing’s later in life through the free blood test that is available via the Care About Cushing’s scheme.”

The educational content of this podcast episode is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd (“BI”). Further information available from BI, RG12 8YS, UK. Date of preparation: September 2024 UI-EQU-0131-2024. Use Medicines Responsibly

*Free basal ACTH test laboratory fees only. Veterinary practices may apply visit, blood sampling and interpretation fees.

