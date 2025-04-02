What all equestrians need to be considering this spring *Promotion*





Advertisement Feature with The Insurance Emporium

With the days now longer and weather better, the majority of equestrians have upped their hours in the saddle over the past few weeks. Some riders will have competitions on the horizon and will be on a quest to improve their horse’s fitness and step up their training. Others will simply be enjoying more time with their horse without the daily drain of short days, constant rain and freezing temperatures.

Everything on the up

While your mood is improving and your horse’s daily step count is climbing, the risk of injury while riding is also increased – and that goes for you as well as your horse. This risk can be mitigated with sensible fitness planning and appropriate training, but accidents happen and when it comes to horses and equestrian sport, the risk can never be completely eradicated.

Whatever you’ve got planned for spring and the ensuing summer, one way to ensure you’re prepared is by reviewing your horse insurance. You may find you need to take out a new policy or upgrade your current one to ensure you’re covered for the year ahead.

Thinking ahead

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, says: “We offer two tiers of policy when it comes to catering for different disciplines categorised as type of use. Type 1 covers a range of activities, including horses at grass and hacking, to dressage and driving, showing and showjumping.

“However, if you have plans to take part in cross-country, hunting or long distance/endurance riding over 25 miles this year, you’ll need to choose Type 2 in order to remain covered.”

Those who add the vet’s fees benefit on lunar monthly policies with The Insurance Emporium are covered for between £3,000 to £7,000 per incident, for a maximum of 365 days – whichever is reached first.

“This means that if you need to make a claim for a lameness problem, you’ll also be able to claim for an issue related to gastric ulcers, for example. So, for each of these unrelated problems you may receive up to 365 days of cover, up to £7,000 depending on your level of cover,” Francis explains.

“At The Insurance Emporium, we offer policies for all horses and ponies over 31 days old and under 20 years old. The standard benefits include death, theft or straying, but there are plenty of optional benefits in addition to the vet’s fees cover. These include saddlery and tack, rider dental treatment and personal accident, which you may want to consider if you are doing something different this year.

“As part of our horse rider policies, we also offer both adult and junior policies. Junior policies are for 5 to 18 year olds and includes private tutoring cover if they are unable to attend full-time education due to a riding accident.”

For horses aged 20 years and over, Francis explains that there is the option of the veteran horse insurance policy.

“With the veteran policy, the standard benefit is death due to external visible accidental injury only, plus theft or straying. There are also optional benefits, including vet’s fees for external visible accidental injury up to £1,500 per incident on lunar monthly plans.”

For more information, to get a quote and find out about a range of discounts, visit theinsuranceemporium.co.uk

Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no:202748.

Lifestyle Policy Limited offer a variety of cover levels, so please check the policy cover suits your needs before purchasing. For your protection, please ensure you read the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) and policy wording, for information on policy exclusions and limitations.