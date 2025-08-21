



Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the H&H Podcast Unsung Hero of the Year award

Previous winners

Previous winners of this award include:

2023: Sarah Hills , who volunteers on horseback for Suffolk Constabulary

2022: Phil Wadey & Sarah Bucks : British Horse Society (BHS) access champions

2021: Adrian Bigg , for his work preserving rights of way

2020: Aged 81, Esme Fordham for her unstinting work at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary

2019: Olivia Robertson

2018: Keith Watkins

2017: Mary Tuckett

2016: Jane Cepok

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.