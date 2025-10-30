Relive the Horse of the Year Show magic on Channel 4 this weekend





Equestrians can relive the magic of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on Channel 4 this weekend, as the highlights are broadcast on free-to-view television.

H&H reported in September that the channel was to show coverage of this year’s event, and it has now confirmed the programme will air on Saturday (1 November) at 5.25pm, giving fans the chance to watch HOYS on TV.

“The broadcast will bring viewers all the highlights, emotion and standout performances from this year’s iconic event – celebrating the very best of equestrian sport,” said a spokesperson for HOYS organisers Grandstand.

The coverage will be presented by Matt Baker, international dressage rider Gemma Owen and para dressage rider Tegan Vincent-Cooke, who will “guide viewers through the action and share behind-the-scenes insights from the NEC, Birmingham”.

Matt said: “Horse of the Year Show is a true celebration of the equestrian world, and I was thrilled to be part of the action.”

Gemma added that HOYS is a show she has followed since childhood.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the team bringing all the excitement and incredible atmosphere to viewers at home,” she said.

The programme, produced by West Wales-based Carlam Ltd, is scheduled to last an hour and 25 minutes.

The HOYS spokesperson told H&H: “We’re delighted that viewers will be able to experience the magic of Horse of the Year Show through Saturday’s Channel 4 programme. Our partnership with Channel 4 allows us to showcase what truly makes HOYS so special — the emotion, the energy, and the exceptional community that surrounds it.

“From our competitors and their remarkable horses to the devoted fans, this programme celebrates the spirit and passion that define HOYS.”

