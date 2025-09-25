The dedication, joy and magic of HOYS to be shown on free-to-view television





Highlights of the 2025 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) will be broadcast on free-to-view television thanks to Channel 4.

HOYS organiser Grandstand said today (25 September) it was “thrilled” to confirm that the channel is on board to “capture the magic, emotion, and high-stakes competitions of one of the most iconic events in the equestrian world’s calendar”.

“The Horse of the Year Show programme is a 90-minute exclusive highlights special airing just two weeks after the event,” a Grandstand spokesperson said.

“Produced by West Wales-based production company Carlam Ltd, the programme will take viewers behind the scenes at HOYS 2025, offering unprecedented access to the early morning preparations, emotional moments and the electrifying live action from the legendary ‘arena of dreams’.”

Broadcaster and presenter Matt Baker will be joined by dressage rider Gemma Owen and para dressage rider Tegan Vincent-Cooke to “guide audiences through a vibrant celebration of equestrian excellence”.

HOYS event director Emma Wardell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Channel 4 to bring the magic of Horse of the Year Show to a national audience. HOYS is the pinnacle of the equestrian calendar – not just a competition, but a celebration of excellence, heritage, and passion.

“This programme will give viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the dedication and joy that define HOYS, showcasing the stories of our riders, horses, and supporters in a way that truly captures the heart of the show.”

This year’s event runs from 8-10 October, at the NEC Birmingham

Channel 4 commissioning editor for sport Joe Turner-Blake said: “Hold your horses. There is no more ardent and committed group than the equine community, so it’s brilliant to be broadcasting the Horse of the Year for everybody’s enjoyment.”

Details of the broadcast will be announced in the near future.

In a joint statement, Carlam chief executive Euros Llŷr Morgan and executive producer Amanda Harries said: “As passionate equestrians, we are thrilled that Carlam, Welsh for ‘canter’, will be at this year’s Horse of the Year Show, one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian events. We’re proud to be producing the highlights programme for Channel 4, bringing the excitement and elegance of the 2025 show to audiences across the UK. At Carlam, we’re deeply committed to the equestrian community, and we can’t wait to share the magic of this iconic event.”

