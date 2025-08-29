Get your Horse of the Year Show 2025 tickets





Every October, Birmingham’s NEC is transformed into an equestrian bonanaza as Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) fills 50 acres of the site with thrills, fun, and world-class entertainment. From competitive riders to horse sport fans – and, of course, shopaholics – Horse of the Year Show (8-12 October) has something for the whole family, so you’ll want to snap up your HOYS tickets.

While competitors travel to shows up and down the country chasing their elusive qualifying ‘tickets’, spectators can purchase their HOYS tickets ahead of the event via the online ticket office.

HOYS is a real feast for the horse lover. Prestigious national and international showjumping classes are at the heart of the show, not forgetting the vast array of showing competitions, which for many riders is the pinnacle of their career. There are also hundreds of shops located in the retail village and plenty of food and drink outlets to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

HOYS tickets: everything you need to know

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and you chosen seat location grandstand. Premium ringside seats command approximately £34.50 more in cost than band C ticket prices, where seats are in slightly less desirable positions.

The show gets underway on Wednesday 8 October, with national classes kicking off the Andrew Bowen International Arena action. Premium ringside seats start at a cost of £76.50 and band C (P3 reserved seats) tickets can be purchased from £42 for the majority of the show.

Band A (P1 reserved seats) and B (P2 reserved seats) tickets range in between these two prices. These prices are applicable for all performances during the show, bar the Saturday evening performances where tickets cost between £69.75 and £111.75.

You can also purchase ‘super Sunday’ tickets which is effectively an all-day ticket package – prices start from £74.75.

You can also purchase Champions Bar tickets, which is an upgrade on the standard Gold tickets (available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and valid for the daytime and evening performances). This includes access to panoramic views, access to both arenas and the retail village and a two-course meal with direct access to a fully licensed cash bar. These tickets include all-day access to both arenas and the retail village. Prices start at £156 for a Champions Bar ticket.

If all you want to do is shop, HOYS have tickets available for access solely to the retail village available from Wednesday to Friday and cost £21.50 each.

If you really fancy splashing out on your HOYS trip, why not consider upgrading to hospitality? Packages include unrivalled views of the Andrews Bowen International Arena, VIP parking for guests, an exclusive champagne reception, exquisite food from a carefully selected menu and much more – you’re guaranteed to be absolutely spoiled. For more information, click here.

The NEC has over 22,000 car park spaces specifically for people visiting the NEC.

Car parking can be booked in advance for £12.50 or on site for £14.50.

